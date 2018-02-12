New Music: Teni – Wait

Versatile music sensation and Dr Dolor Entertainment artiste, Teni presents this Valentine’s gift to her love – her fans
She pours out her mind to her lover on a scintillating Jaysynth produced record titled Wait.
Listen and Download below:
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
12.02.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 2 Comments
Versatile music sensation and Dr Dolor Entertainment artiste, Teni presents this Valentine’s gift to her love – her fans
She pours out her mind to her lover on a scintillating Jaysynth produced record titled Wait.
Listen and Download below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
Nice one teni
Sounds like the female version of Adekunle gold.