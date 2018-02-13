BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Tobe Nwigwe drops New Single + Music Video “History” in Honor of Nigerian Winter Olympics Team | WATCH

13.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

Tobe Nwigwe drops New Single + Music Video "History" in Honor of Nigerian Winter Olympics Team | WATCH

US based Nigerian artist Tobe Nwigwe unveils a new single titled History in honor of the Nigerian team at the ongoing Winter Olympics games in PyeongChang, Korea.

The track was produced by Cory Washington while the video was shot by Toby Canning.

Tobe alongside Fat Nwigwe helped in designing the attire worn by the Nigerian Winter Olympics team for the opening ceremony.

Listen below:

Watch the video below:

1 Comments on Tobe Nwigwe drops New Single + Music Video “History” in Honor of Nigerian Winter Olympics Team | WATCH
  • Damilola February 13, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Thank you Tobe Nwigwe, Divine Oduru & our Super girls, we really appreciate it. Especially now in these snake swallowing money times. You remind us that we can and we should make our people proud. Thank you

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija