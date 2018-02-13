Tobe Nwigwe drops New Single + Music Video “History” in Honor of Nigerian Winter Olympics Team | WATCH

US based Nigerian artist Tobe Nwigwe unveils a new single titled History in honor of the Nigerian team at the ongoing Winter Olympics games in PyeongChang, Korea.

The track was produced by Cory Washington while the video was shot by Toby Canning.

Tobe alongside Fat Nwigwe helped in designing the attire worn by the Nigerian Winter Olympics team for the opening ceremony.

Listen below:



Watch the video below:

