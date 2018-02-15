Nneka the Uber Driver is back with Season 2! Watch Hilarious Trailer on BN TV

Nickclette Izuegbu and Fum Fum KO have released the concept trailer for Season 2 of “Nneka The Uber Driver“.
The hilarious comedy series fleshes out the story of Nneka, a recent Harvard graduate and current Uber driver. Nneka, who was on track to follow her mother’s dreams and attend medical school, is now writing a book on her experience as an Uber driver. As she comes to terms with not being the “perfect” Nigerian-American, she is forced to look for what her true purpose in life may be.
Nneka the Uber Driver delves into ambitions of first-generation Nigerian-American millennials grappling with a changing economic landscape.
Watch trailer: