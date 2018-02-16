Serena Williams surprises Young Black Girls at Private Screening of “Black Panther” | WATCH

Tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian on Thursday organized a private screening of Black Panther for a group of young black girls from a Youth group called Black Girls Code.

The girls had no idea Serena would be showing up and were pleasantly surprised, squealing in excitement at her appearance. Addressing the girls on her entry, she described the movie as a “huge moment for us and for black people.”

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @serenawilliams