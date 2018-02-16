BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Serena Williams surprises Young Black Girls at Private Screening of “Black Panther” | WATCH

16.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

Serena Williams surprises Young Black Girls at Private Screening of "Black Panther" | WATCH

Tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian on Thursday organized a private screening of Black Panther for a group of young black girls from a Youth group called Black Girls Code.

The girls had no idea Serena would be showing up and were pleasantly surprised, squealing in excitement at her appearance. Addressing the girls on her entry, she described the movie as a “huge moment for us and for black people.

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @serenawilliams

1 Comments on Serena Williams surprises Young Black Girls at Private Screening of “Black Panther” | WATCH
  • chinwe February 19, 2018 at 9:25 am

    proud moment… for the hubby and everyone… keep it up Serena…. do well…

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija