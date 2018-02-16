Winning! Ese Eriata launches Fashion Line “FABbyESE”

Singer, actress, and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Ese Eriata has launched a new fashion line called FABbyESE.

Although she has not specified if it is a retail, bespoke or ready-to-wear line, the brand already boasts of over 1k eager customers.

She announced the launch with the caption:

Life ain’t perfect but your outfit should be

That’s why we are here to give you the very best 😁 we cannot wait to give u the best of our classy style😍 FABbyEse is here to stay 👍🏼