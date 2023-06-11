Beauty
The Best Beauty Looks from Anita & Ikechukwu Asuoha’s Vow Renewal
Let’s take a moment to appreciate the mesmerising beauty looks unveiled at #ANIIKE2023. As Anita and Ikechukwu Osuoha celebrated their vow renewal, notable guests served an array of jaw-dropping Gele creations that were nothing short of works of art.
When it came to makeup, the stars opted for timeless classics. They embraced classic red and glossy neutral tones on their lips, featuring fresh, dewy, highlighted skin that exuded radiance. Softly smoked eyes added a touch of allure and elegance to their overall look, creating a perfect balance of sophistication and timelessness.
In keeping with tradition, we have meticulously curated a selection of the most exquisite beauty looks from last night’s extraordinary love story, capturing the essence of the event. After careful consideration, we present our definitive list of the absolute best beauty looks that live rent-free in our heads.
Nancy.E.Isime
Makeup & Gele: @abekemakeoverlimited
Photography: @photokulture
Damilola Adegbite
Makeup: @bibyonce
Gele: @ennygelecraft
Uriel Oputa
Photography: @bangraphy
Makeup: @tushy_makeupartistry
Wig: @uriellondonwigs
Hairstyling: @mizpeace_hair
Gele: @amzy_gele
Ini Dima-Okojie
Gele: @eminence_mez
Photography: @officialtobimages
Lilian Afegbai
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Gele: @eminence_mez
Photography: @boboiso
Ese Eriata
Makeup: @davidstouch_
Gele: @khernys_touch
Nini
Bag: @maronyworld
Photography: @snapp_code
Makeup: @sodis_glamor
