The Best Beauty Looks from Anita & Ikechukwu Asuoha’s Vow Renewal

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the mesmerising beauty looks unveiled at #ANIIKE2023. As Anita and Ikechukwu Osuoha celebrated their vow renewal, notable guests served an array of jaw-dropping Gele creations that were nothing short of works of art.

When it came to makeup, the stars opted for timeless classics. They embraced classic red and glossy neutral tones on their lips, featuring fresh, dewy, highlighted skin that exuded radiance. Softly smoked eyes added a touch of allure and elegance to their overall look, creating a perfect balance of sophistication and timelessness.

In keeping with tradition, we have meticulously curated a selection of the most exquisite beauty looks from last night’s extraordinary love story, capturing the essence of the event. After careful consideration, we present our definitive list of the absolute best beauty looks that live rent-free in our heads.

Nancy.E.Isime

Makeup & Gele: @abekemakeoverlimited

Photography: @photokulture

Damilola Adegbite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Omagbemi⭐ (@bibyonce)

Makeup: @bibyonce

Gele: @ennygelecraft

Uriel Oputa

Photography: @bangraphy

Makeup: @tushy_makeupartistry

Wig: @uriellondonwigs

Hairstyling: @mizpeace_hair

Gele: @amzy_gele

Ini Dima-Okojie

Gele: @eminence_mez

Photography: @officialtobimages

Lilian Afegbai

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Gele: @eminence_mez

Photography: @boboiso

Ese Eriata

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIDEAKOREDE(Nig Makeup Artist) (@davidstouch_)

Makeup: @davidstouch_

Gele: @khernys_touch

Nini

Bag: @maronyworld

Photography: @snapp_code

Makeup: @sodis_glamor