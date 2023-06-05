Sharon Ooja Egwurube Is The Latest Celebrity Inspiring Us To Get A Pixie Cut

You have come to the right place if you are in your revamp (new hair, who dis?) era. Get comfortable. Sharon Ooja Egwurube is the latest celebrity to inspire us to sport a new haircut.

The star surprised her fans when she debuted sleek, S-shaped finger waves at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. One thing to note about this style is that it typically works best on hair that is relaxed and straight-cropped.

The overwhelmingly positive reception speaks volumes about Sharon’s innate ability to make everything look effortlessly good!

Recently, the actor switched her look to a sharp pixie cut with face-framing pieces and wispy side bangs. The bangs frame and flatter her facial feature to a tee. You guessed it! The salon is our next stop.

Anticipation builds as we eagerly await the evolution of Sharon’s new cut. A haircut presents an ideal chance to explore fresh styles, daring hair hues, and creative accessories. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for exciting transformations ahead!

Sharon’s hair transformations are remarkable, regardless of length, style, or texture. Each look she embraces becomes a statement in itself. Still not convinced? Check out more captivating hairstyle inspirations from this incredible BellaStylista!

