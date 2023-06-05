Connect with us

Beauty

Sharon Ooja Egwurube Is The Latest Celebrity Inspiring Us To Get A Pixie Cut

Beauty Events

#BNBABetterYou: Meet Our Amazing Line of Speakers for the “A Better You” Series

Beauty Events Living Style

Looking to Be the Best Version of Yourself? You Don't Want to Miss Our “A Better You” Series This June!

Beauty

Denola Grey Is The New Face Of Fenty Beauty UK

Beauty

WATCH: Jackie Aina & Nyma Tang Explore the Darkest Foundation Shades by Top Beauty Brands in 2023

Beauty Events Promotions

Experience the fusion of luxury skincare and wellness at the Adidas Wellness Fest by R&R Luxury in Lagos | June 10th

Beauty

Trust Us, Glory O. Kings' Headwrap Tutorial Is A Must Watch!

Beauty Culture

Hayet Rida Just Launched an Artistic Jewellery Store That all Fashionistas Can’t Afford To Miss!

Beauty

Here's Every Stunning Beauty Look At the #AMVCA9 Nominees Gala

Beauty Events Style

Red Carpet Style Guide: What To Wear To The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Night

Beauty

Sharon Ooja Egwurube Is The Latest Celebrity Inspiring Us To Get A Pixie Cut

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

You have come to the right place if you are in your revamp (new hair, who dis?) era. Get comfortable. Sharon Ooja Egwurube is the latest celebrity to inspire us to sport a new haircut.

The star surprised her fans when she debuted sleek, S-shaped finger waves at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. One thing to note about this style is that it typically works best on hair that is relaxed and straight-cropped.

The overwhelmingly positive reception speaks volumes about Sharon’s innate ability to make everything look effortlessly good!

Recently, the actor switched her look to a sharp pixie cut with face-framing pieces and wispy side bangs. The bangs frame and flatter her facial feature to a tee. You guessed it! The salon is our next stop.

Anticipation builds as we eagerly await the evolution of Sharon’s new cut. A haircut presents an ideal chance to explore fresh styles, daring hair hues, and creative accessories. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for exciting transformations ahead!

Sharon’s hair transformations are remarkable, regardless of length, style, or texture. Each look she embraces becomes a statement in itself. Still not convinced? Check out more captivating hairstyle inspirations from this incredible BellaStylista!

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

BN Book Review: Scarred by Simi Joel | Review by The BookLady NG

Is Your Mind Eating Junk?

“Work & Life In Italy”: Our New Series with Imo Ekanem Explores the Everyday Lives of African Professionals in Italy

#BNCreativesCorner: Beautiful Nubia is A Musical Conduit of Native Wisdom

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Road Seller
css.php