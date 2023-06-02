BNBABetterYou: Meet Our Amazing Line of Speakers for the “A Better You” Series

Connect with us

Every week in June, BellaNaijaStyle.com/beautyBellaNaija.com will host relevant, thought-provoking conversations with industry leaders from various fields on @bellanaijabeauty‘s Instagram Live. So mark your calendars for the ultimate dialogue!

Do you want to become a better version of yourself this year? Are you in search of tips and advice on improving your finances, lifestyle, nutrition, fitness, fashion, and beauty? Look no further than “A Better You,” an IG Live series featuring thought leaders from various fields.

In each episode, we will step into the minds of some of the most notable industry professionals who will offer practical advice and guidance on improving your life in a specific area. From fitness and nutrition to personal finance and style, we’ll cover everything you need to know to become the best version of yourself.

Our guests will be some of the top experts in their fields, each with years of experience and a wealth of knowledge to share. Whether you’re looking to lose weight, build good habits, save money, or simply feel better about yourself, “A Better You” is the series for you.

So join us for our live sessions, ask questions, and learn from the best. “A Better You” is your chance to take your life to the next level and become the best version of yourself.

Meet The Speakers

Adedamola Ladejobi (aka Askdamz)

Adedamola Ladejobi (nee Atilade) is a certified Personal Nutritionist, Weight Management Expert, Idea-preneur, and Wellness and Lifestyle Coach. She is the Founder/CEO of ASKDAMZ, a PREMIUM weight management company, and the Askdamz Wellness Institute, a Virtual health and wellness Institute with a global Wellness Community of over 2000 members.

Bukie Akinmade (aka The Kitchen Muse) 

Bukie Akinmade is an award-winning Food & Lifestyle content creator and Influencer. She studied Design & Advertising at the University of Salford in Manchester. However, her love for food and passion for encouraging women to embrace their individuality, motherhood and finding a balance between work and the home has overshadowed that. She’s a self-taught chef who shares her recipes, kitchen hacks and tips on the social platform The Kitchen Muse.

Oluwatosin Olaseinde

