BNBABetterYou: Meet Our Amazing Line of Speakers for the “A Better You” Series

Every week in June, BellaNaijaStyle.com/beauty x BellaNaija.com will host relevant, thought-provoking conversations with industry leaders from various fields on @bellanaijabeauty‘s Instagram Live. So mark your calendars for the ultimate dialogue!

Meet The Speakers

Adedamola Ladejobi (aka Askdamz)

Adedamola Ladejobi (nee Atilade) is a certified Personal Nutritionist, Weight Management Expert, Idea-preneur, and Wellness and Lifestyle Coach. She is the Founder/CEO of ASKDAMZ, a PREMIUM weight management company, and the Askdamz Wellness Institute, a Virtual health and wellness Institute with a global Wellness Community of over 2000 members.

Bukie Akinmade (aka The Kitchen Muse)

Bukie Akinmade is an award-winning Food & Lifestyle content creator and Influencer. She studied Design & Advertising at the University of Salford in Manchester. However, her love for food and passion for encouraging women to embrace their individuality, motherhood and finding a balance between work and the home has overshadowed that. She’s a self-taught chef who shares her recipes, kitchen hacks and tips on the social platform The Kitchen Muse.

Oluwatosin Olaseinde