TheDelphinatorTV rounds up ‘Black Panther’ Reactions from Nigerians | Watch on BN TV

16.02.2018 at By 3 Comments

The entire week has been about hit movie Black Panther! In the new video on Delphine Okobah‘s YouTube channel TheDelphinatorTV, she shares the reactions of the early birds who saw the movie.

3 Comments on TheDelphinatorTV rounds up ‘Black Panther’ Reactions from Nigerians | Watch on BN TV
  • Ibi February 17, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    You hit the nail on the head “To find M’Baku’s voice, he researched and imitated Nigerian accents, further separating the character from the South African-inspired T’Challa” from a Vanity fair article

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Red February 18, 2018 at 6:23 am

    @TheDelphinator, actually, Mbaku’s character was influenced by the Igbo culture. And yes, the story telling, I loved how the first few minutes took us through a visually appealing introduction to how Wakanda, the 5tribes and Vibranium came to be. 5/5!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Didi 3000 February 20, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Delphine and her crew are awesome. First time ever watching her and it was fun.
    Wakanda forever.
    Beautiful movie.

    Love this! 1 Reply
