TheDelphinatorTV rounds up ‘Black Panther’ Reactions from Nigerians | Watch on BN TV

The entire week has been about hit movie Black Panther! In the new video on Delphine Okobah‘s YouTube channel TheDelphinatorTV, she shares the reactions of the early birds who saw the movie.

Watch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>