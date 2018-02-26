“I want to tell stories with my music” – Watch Nollywood star Omotola Jalade Ekeinde on “Seriously Speaking”

Watch Adesuwa Onyenokwe interview Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde on her talk show Seriously Speaking. Omotola talks about motherhood, how she started off a musician and later found herself acting and how she is working on new music now.

Watch:

Part 1



Part 2



Part 3

