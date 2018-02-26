“I want to tell stories with my music” – Watch Nollywood star Omotola Jalade Ekeinde on “Seriously Speaking”

Watch Adesuwa Onyenokwe interview Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde on her talk show Seriously Speaking. Omotola talks about motherhood, how she started off a musician and later found herself acting and how she is working on new music now.
BN please remove the video link. It is blocked
Ready, steady, go. We are listening. And waiting.
I am in tears
Music 🎶 keh 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣gurl bye. You not that great an actress (only for naija mediocre standards of best) talk less of music
Lwkmd
Oh no…….please you cant sing. Tell your story with acting,not music please.
ok, naija lo wa! kilo shele!.. Please, omo T don’t go back to music. Whatever happened to all the collaboration i saw on the series; omotola the real me.? Babe, just focus on improving your acting skill. thank you.
As @awesome has highlighted below its boredom that has triggered illusions. Omotola’s acting has been pretty much basic to me. For the years in the industry alot is desired and now singing? Hahahahaha
This is what happens when you don’t get scripts and boredom is taking a better part of you… I advise you join the likes of Omoni Oboli in producing all these mediocre movies like “Moms at War” – use such to keep yourself busy while waiting on a good Script… As for music, you shouldn’t be found still testing the waters at this point in your life/age/career!
Chaii no mercy. Sorry her small na..lol
Lmao @momsatwar. Y’all wicked. That’s so funny, but true. I have an entire year subscription to irokotv, and I can’t find much entertaining or intellectually stimulating movies to watch. The mediocre is cringe worthy. If I am to pay for entertainment, I can demand improved acting abi? After HusbandsofLagos,Jenifa series, AY comedies and a few good ones, any suggestions abeg?
Cheeksi, have you seen Sobi’s Mystic? I would recommend it as well as any other Biodun Stephen movie.
Eyin mama esempe.
Nigerians are terrible people sha…LMAO!
But No sweetie. You can’t sing..
Damn Lilo, damn.
am I the only one that thought “gba” was an absolute banger? I actually enjoyed that her album o. even the last song on the album (don’t something) i’m humming it under my breathe as i type.. now, don’t get me wrong, it was absolute garbage, but enjoyable nonetheless. ah mean, if the world can give us the likes of Vic O.. who are we to complain.
I am listening to Cynthia Morgan atm..
Omg shut the front door. Absolute garbage but enjoyable 😂😂😂😂 #dead
Hell……nooooooooo
Like throwing that atrocious birthday party was not humiliating enough, you wanna add this to it too?
Who are her advisors? She needs to create her own scripts and produce them. Go to UI..Unilag..great first class drama students and scriptwriters. Then get funding to produce from her patrons.
Get fit, go for auditions in bollywood, nollywood. Everyone thinks beause Davido can’t sing and has made it, then they can also pull it off..hmmm
I agree with you @Lol
Even if she’s not a scriptwriter she has the influence to produce and promote scriptwriters. She can host or create writing, acting and directing competitions. Who would not welcome the opportunity to write for or direct her?
Lol, to be honest, I can excuse and ignore her music shenanigans. It doesn’t bother me. But I was unfortunate enough to watch that Beyonce vs Rihanna movie back then. Since then I can never take this woman seriously. It was an embarrassingly funny sight. I will still watch her movies when I’ve exhausted all entertainment possibilities and want to do my part in supporting our ‘people’, but to take Omotola seriously, mba.
Someone should get Omotola to read these comments, if she hasn’t done so already. Such feedback will help her.
Absolutely… Haha I reread these comments & they are true and hilarious to be frank. I wish this was on twitter so she can get direct tweets. There is no survey needed. The points here say it all. If Omotola came into the movie industry now she wldnt have same popularity.
which feedback? Except for one or two comments, the others were not constructive criticism or suggestions, rather they sought to disparage and demean her person, someone even called her 40th birthday humiliating! You all derive pleasure in saying the worst of people, but if the tables are turned, its always a bitter pill to swallow. I am not even her fan, but i always feel pained that people are in such a place where they feel good belittling other individuals while pretending to keep it real. Part of the reason i am trying to redefine my interactions with social media this year. Corrections and criticisms can be given and taken in good faith for it aids development,but destroying someone with your words is ungodly.
just stop this thing called music biko nu omotola
If her family and friends love her they will beg her not to sing. If the singing she did on her birthday is any indication of what’s to come, she’s doomed.
@lol made a really good point…she needs to go back to acting school or work with first class Drama Grads/Scriptwriters from Unilag or UI…
Look at the Actor Odunlade Adekola…despite being a household name in the Yoruba genre decided to extend himself…humbled…went to study in Unilag..Made more critically acclaimed films and made more money in the last 2 years than he ever made in his entire acting career.
It’s a lesson for us all..thinking we’ve arrived….instead of continually improving….unless it wasn’t your call in the first place..
Truth is Omotola has not grown even in the area of her expertise which is acting.The film she did recently Alter Ego, is a terribly flawed movie. Omotola’s was very rusty and it was glaring..She spends a lot of money promoting her brand with no acting work to show for it. It is finally catching up to her that her best work is 10 or more years old.
i am not nigerian but am just curious why do you nigerians praise so much mediocrity. Allthese so called STARS you help hype, 98% of them are extremely mediocre,
Truth |Hurts 0 bring on the insults. i am in my house COme and beat me
Sigh, who do you see here praising her? And while we are at it, please tell us who the stars in your country are. Thanks.