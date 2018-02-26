BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Playlist of The Week: The Pacman Playlist

26.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

BN Playlist of The Week: The Pacman Playlist

Another week, another playlist! This week, we have your favorite indigenous rapper from the east, Phyno. If you’re a fan of Phyno, this playlist is for you, a special curation of our favorite songs from the Playmaker over the years.

Give it a listen below and don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comment section. The playlist is always available on the right hand panel of the website at all times during the week. Enjoy!

  1. Multiply (Rmx) Ft. Timaya, Flavour, Mr Raw & M.I Phyno 4:54
  2. Ghost Mode Ft. Olamide Phyno 3:51
  3. Man Of The Year Phyno 3:22
  4. Alobam Phyno 4:39
  5. Connect Phyno 4:26
  6. Ezege Phyno 4:37
  7. Nnunu Ft. Stormrex Phyno 4:24
  8. Fada Fada (Ghetto Gospel) Ft. Olamide Phyno 4:45
  9. Financial Woman Ft. P-Square Phyno 4:10
  10. Link Up Ft. M.I x Burna Boy Phyno 3:34
  11. So Far So Good Phyno 4:04
  12. If To Say Phyno 4:05
  13. Augment Ft. Olamide Phyno 4:43
  14. Zamo Zamo Ft. Wande Coal Phyno 4:18
  15. Isi Ego Phyno 3:10

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija