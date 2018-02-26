BN Playlist of The Week: The Pacman Playlist

Another week, another playlist! This week, we have your favorite indigenous rapper from the east, Phyno. If you’re a fan of Phyno, this playlist is for you, a special curation of our favorite songs from the Playmaker over the years.

Give it a listen below and don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comment section. The playlist is always available on the right hand panel of the website at all times during the week. Enjoy!

Multiply (Rmx) Ft. Timaya, Flavour, Mr Raw & M.I Phyno 4:54 Ghost Mode Ft. Olamide Phyno 3:51 Man Of The Year Phyno 3:22 Alobam Phyno 4:39 Connect Phyno 4:26 Ezege Phyno 4:37 Nnunu Ft. Stormrex Phyno 4:24 Fada Fada (Ghetto Gospel) Ft. Olamide Phyno 4:45 Financial Woman Ft. P-Square Phyno 4:10 Link Up Ft. M.I x Burna Boy Phyno 3:34 So Far So Good Phyno 4:04 If To Say Phyno 4:05 Augment Ft. Olamide Phyno 4:43 Zamo Zamo Ft. Wande Coal Phyno 4:18 Isi Ego Phyno 3:10