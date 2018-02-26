Davido says he’s Setting up Record Labels for all his Artists

Nigerian superstar artist Davido has revealed that he plans to establish record labels for every artist signed under his DMW imprint.

The singer has built an impressive label with the signing of talented acts like Mayorkun, Dremo, Ichaba, Yonda, Peruzzi, DJ ECool and in-house producer Fresh.

Davido revealed on Twitter that he would “rather make bosses than be one.”

Read his tweet below:

Setting up record labels for all my artist ! I’d rather make bosses than be one! ❤️ — Davido (@iam_Davido) February 26, 2018

Photo Credit: Instagram – @davidoofficial