BBNaija: CeeC, Lolu, Leo, Ifu Ennada, Angel & Ahnneka NOMINATED for Possible Eviction! Who do You think will Leave on Sunday?

The Big Brother Naija live nomination show just ended and the Housemates up for possible eviction have been revealed.
This season, the housemates are playing in pairs so each pair had to nominate two pairs for possible eviction.
Here’s how the housemates voted:
ToLex – BamCo & GelAh
GelAh – MiTo & LeIfu
BamCo – CeLo & LeIfu
LeIfu – MiTo & BamCo
TeNa – LeIfu & GelAh
CeLo – GelAh & LeIfu
MiTo – LeIfu & BamCo
The nomination result is as follows:
BamCo (3)
CeLo (1)
GelAh (3)
LeIfu (5)
MiTo (1)
ToLex (0)
TeNa (0)
As Head of House, Tobi got the difficult task of saving one pair. He saved the pair of BamBam and Rico and replaced with CeeC and Lolu.
These are the final nominated housemates:
Do you think two or four housemates will be evicted?
Who do you think will leave the #BBNaija house this Sunday?
These are the pairs in the house:
- ToLex – Tobi/Alex
- GelAh – Angel/Ahnneka
- MiTo – Mina/Anto
- LeIfu – Leo/Ifu Ennada
- BamCo – BamBam/Rico
- CeLo – CeeC/Lolu
- TeNa – Teddy A/Nina
Wow Tobi!
Lol….MiTo is Miracle/Anto not Mina/Anto o
Mina/Anto???
I want so bad for Cee C to go but I know she won’t because Lolu’s fans won’t let that happen. I really hope this pair thing is dissolved from next week. Can we please vote for individuals abeg. My money is on Leo+Ifu Enada (Lifu) to leave on Sunday. Their time is up. I wish you both a successful post-BBN career.
Funny, it’s the 1st time I’m voting and I’m keeping celo because of Ceecee. Babe is a broken soul and I’ve always had a matyr complex
cee-c and Leo sorry Leo you got paired with the wrong lady
I’m beginning to really understand Ceec… She’s just real and reserved.