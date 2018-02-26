BellaNaija

#BBNaija: CeeC, Lolu, Leo, Ifu Ennada, Angel & Ahnneka NOMINATED for Possible Eviction! Who do You think will Leave on Sunday?

The Big Brother Naija live nomination show just ended and the Housemates up for possible eviction have been revealed.
This season, the housemates are playing in pairs so each pair had to nominate two pairs for possible eviction.

Here’s how the housemates voted:

ToLex – BamCo & GelAh

GelAh – MiTo & LeIfu

BamCo – CeLo & LeIfu

LeIfu – MiTo & BamCo

TeNa – LeIfu & GelAh

CeLo – GelAh & LeIfu

MiTo – LeIfu & BamCo

The nomination result is as follows:

BamCo (3)
CeLo (1)
GelAh (3)
LeIfu (5)
MiTo (1)
ToLex (0)
TeNa (0)

As Head of House, Tobi got the difficult task of saving one pair. He saved the pair of BamBam and Rico and replaced with CeeC and Lolu.

These are the final nominated housemates:

Do you think two or four housemates will be evicted?
Who do you think will leave the #BBNaija house this Sunday?

These are the pairs in the house:

  • ToLex – Tobi/Alex
  • GelAh – Angel/Ahnneka
  • MiTo – Mina/Anto
  • LeIfu – Leo/Ifu Ennada
  • BamCo – BamBam/Rico
  • CeLo – CeeC/Lolu
  • TeNa – Teddy A/Nina
7 Comments on #BBNaija: CeeC, Lolu, Leo, Ifu Ennada, Angel & Ahnneka NOMINATED for Possible Eviction! Who do You think will Leave on Sunday?
  • lami February 26, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Wow Tobi!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Ese February 26, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Lol….MiTo is Miracle/Anto not Mina/Anto o

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Chizon February 26, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Mina/Anto???

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Olori February 26, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    I want so bad for Cee C to go but I know she won’t because Lolu’s fans won’t let that happen. I really hope this pair thing is dissolved from next week. Can we please vote for individuals abeg. My money is on Leo+Ifu Enada (Lifu) to leave on Sunday. Their time is up. I wish you both a successful post-BBN career.

    Love this! 10 Reply
    • Mz_Danielz February 27, 2018 at 8:04 am

      Funny, it’s the 1st time I’m voting and I’m keeping celo because of Ceecee. Babe is a broken soul and I’ve always had a matyr complex

      Love this! 29
  • nino February 27, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    cee-c and Leo sorry Leo you got paired with the wrong lady

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Piper February 28, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    I’m beginning to really understand Ceec… She’s just real and reserved.

    Love this! 1 Reply
