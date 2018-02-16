It’s Here! WATCH NdaniTV’s Short Film ‘The House Wife’ starring Blossom Chukwujekwu, Kiki Omeili & Kachi Nnochiri

NdaniTV has just released their short film titled The House Wife and BN TV has got you covered!

The House Wife tells the story of the average Nigerian man and his relationship with his stay-at-home wife.

The short film stars Blossom Chukwujekwu, Kiki Omeili and Kachi Nnochiri.

Watch:

