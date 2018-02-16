It’s Here! WATCH NdaniTV’s Short Film ‘The House Wife’ starring Blossom Chukwujekwu, Kiki Omeili & Kachi Nnochiri

NdaniTV has just released their short film titled The House Wife and BN TV has got you covered!
The House Wife tells the story of the average Nigerian man and his relationship with his stay-at-home wife.
The short film stars Blossom Chukwujekwu, Kiki Omeili and Kachi Nnochiri.
Watch:
Watched it. Really liked it. Good and straight to the edited point.
She doesn’t work…but she does everything….ok o
We need more campaigns like this….. Welcome guys!!!!!
Welldone *
We need more of this. Good good good.👍
People don’t realise that in most cases the housewife works even harder than those who go to work. This short film is absolutely brilliant.
I tell ppl I’m more busy now that I stopped my 9-5 but they never believe. I’m constantly exhausted
I like this doctor o, see him giving hard hitting truths. It is a sacrifice to be a stay at home mum, to give up your dreams etc.
My advice though would be this – be a “work from home” mum i.e. still have an income source outside a conventional 9-to-5 job.