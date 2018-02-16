“He has a live-in lover & still won’t divorce me” – Victoria Inyama on relationship with Godwin Okri

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama took to her Facebook page to express her feelings towards her estranged husband, Godwin Okri.
According to the actress, Godwin Okri has refused to give her a divorce despite him being in another relationsrhip.
See her posts below
If a man treats his ex poorly what makes you think he treat you better…. Victoria should have seen this coming
Godwin Okri has a daughter Natalie Okri…. brilliant young girl lovely voice who was in 2008 Britain has Got Talent competition. It was said the father has no relationship with her, doesnt pay child support and her and her mother were living in poverty . It was carried on the news here .
I remember say hummm Victoria u sure this wont happen to you
This lady was the heartthrob of so many men….and envy of mny women. With her natural beauty.
..all of a sudden she hooked up with this guy and went to London. He stole herr youth at the pinnacle of her prime. Now he has dumped her and seen her finish…women don’t give up your career for a man you will regret it. He doesn’t want to divorce her yet he doesn’t want her….this is just so
Chimamanda is living her full life and no man born of a woman will stop her. Some Nigerian men are vultures and sharks. They will use you at your prime and spit you out with absolutely no remorse. Victoria get back on your feet get back into acting you are one of the few gifted actresses. Get your mojo back. It might be expedient for you to move to nija and test the waters out…God speed
how did you come up with this sweeping conclusions??..lol…
Am sorry but I think she is being lazy about this whole scenario.
She needs to get photos, evidences that he has moved out of their matrimonial home to live with another woman while still married to her.
If she was the one who moved out, she needs to find evidences to show that another woman has moved in to take a place…but unfortunately, she Victoria should have sought out legal counsel…am sure there are free services for such in the UK.
Sometimes ignorance makes us lose out on things that are rightfully ones.
Yes, the law favors women in marriage/divorce but the woman should also be a smart one.
What a shame! I remember seeing this girl and her husband then in my former church which we attended together, and, always asking myself what she saw in him. He looked way older than her and she looked too good for him. It’s so sad and shameful to hear he’s treating her like this.
Get a good lawyer and sort him out. There’s a law that prohibits him from laying his hands on you even if you leave together. Also, I don’t know much about the facts of your marriage but if he’s really leaving with a lover, that (adultery) is one of the 5 facts that could be used in applying for divorce on the ground that your marriage has irretrievably broken down.
Sadly though, you can’t force him to sign the divorce papers but a good lawyer can get him thrown out of the house.
Babe divorce lawyers don’t come that cheap abroad, divorce is very expensive ….!
Many people may not realize this, but Ben Okri was the ‘Chimamanda’ of his time. His book – The Famished Road – won a Booker prize.
He refused to give you a divorce and you are still living in the same house with him??? Don’t you have your own money and job to go rent a place of your own??? You want to claim the house after the divorce abi?? Something’s are not adding up in this her story, we have to hear Mr okri side of the story
Vicky was every man’s dream in those days. Ran into her many times in Adeniran Ogunsanya those days and would fantasize over and over and wished I had “knack and follow” talisman then.. Surulere boys were ready to die for this chick. I find it quite confusing when I see some crazy men treating beautiful babes like this like a trash. She was sweet, lovely and very respectful. It’s dangerous to marry these abroad based chicks and guys o……some of us here are going through lots of frustration and a God helps you if you fall into any of those folks hands. Stand tall Vicky , you would be just fine.
Godwin Okri was a barrister until he was disbarred two days ago. He was disbarred because he failed to tell the Bar Standards Board that he was a struck-off solicitor!
https://www.tbtas.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/hearings/4122/Outcome-Posting-Okri.pdf