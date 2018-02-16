BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Tonto Dikeh & Olakunle Churchill celebrate their Son King Andre’s 2nd Birthday with a School Party

16.02.2018 at By 20 Comments

Actress and philanthropist Tonto Dikeh, and her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, were in attendance as their son King Andre Omodayo celebrated his 2nd birthday in school today.

The proud parents both shared photos from the celebration on social media.

Olakunle captioned:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO KING OMODAYO. We love you and wish for you the happiest of days and a bright, healthy future. Unending love, undivided attention, eternal pampering, everlasting affection and endless care. These are the things that we can do for you, Stay happy and have a amazing birthday

Tonto Dikeh captioned:

It’s my baby’s birthday tommorrow but We are extra so we celebrating all thru the weekend..

See photos from the birthday below.

20 Comments on Tonto Dikeh & Olakunle Churchill celebrate their Son King Andre’s 2nd Birthday with a School Party
  • Baby gurl February 16, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Aaw. Glad to see the co-parenting is going on well. Happy birthday King Andre.

    Love this! 94 Reply
  • Sexy O February 16, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Seems a reconciliation is brewing for these two. Lesson number 101, don’t put your mouth in husband and wife’s matter 😁. Happy birthday to Andre.

    Love this! 164 Reply
    • omomo February 16, 2018 at 7:17 pm

      As in …i laugh when all dem key board analyst be taking panadol for other peoples headache and get shocked when they make up ..mind your biz

      Love this! 53
    • Lilo February 16, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      The way these people disgraced each other and their families releasing videos of their physical altercations , I truly pray and hope they aren’t back together and just coparenting like sane people. And this whole “don’t put mouth in husband and wife matter….” mentality is a cute rhetoric until there is a dead body lying in a pool of his/her own blood then you guys will come back and ask why people in toxic relationships don’t leave. For the sake of safety and sanity and staying alive, once certain Lines are crossed in any relationship – be it professional, romantic, etc- reconciliation should be forbidden. Forgiveness should not always equate reconciliation.

      Love this! 110
    • Mahka February 16, 2018 at 10:21 pm

      Lol…so true, my neighbors in Jos fought one Sunday morning, she moved herself to my room, before I came back home from service, the chick was already frying stew in her kitchen with blood shot eyes😁😁, like nothing happened…I just kept walking.

      Love this! 44
    • jess February 19, 2018 at 9:36 am

      so true. good to mindeding ur business….in jenifas voice*

      Love this! 5
  • Anon February 16, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    This warms the heart. Happy Birthday to Andre.

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Social Media 9 February 16, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Just Wow, this is just the best news of today.
    Co-Parenting, reconciliation, pls let this peace reign permanently.

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • Nelly February 16, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Tonto recently talked about forgiveness… They both look like sane humans now… I think Lilian and Ubi inspired this….

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • Ewa Ali February 16, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    This made me teary, God bless you two, FORGIVE yourselves and the next baby might be a girl who will look so much like TONTO.
    Their has been hurt and lots of pain but it comes with life, love is all about forgiveness,Tonto, pls follow your heart, You still love this MAN.

    If you dont, you really wont care that much……Olakunle fa Iyawo e mo ra.
    love you guys.

    Love this! 33 Reply
    • Nonsense February 17, 2018 at 12:25 am

      It’s like you’re not sound
      Go back to a man who she claims beat her?
      Do the names Ronke Bewaji and Bilyamin Bello ring a bell to you? What about the South African girl who was burnt to death by her abusive boyfriend?
      They’re all dead because they took advice from people like you “love is all about forgiveness”
      Forgiveness kill you over there!
      Domestic Violence apologist oshi!

      Love this! 41
    • Fizzy February 17, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      @Nonsense, Lol, I like you die.

      Love this! 34
    • jade edo babe February 18, 2018 at 7:47 pm

      @nonsense
      Abeg, he beats her, she beats him too. Does Tonto look like one who will be abused and not physically tear your head off. She comes off as a very aggressive person. Only them know the real truth in their marriage.
      But good thing, Tonto is not dressing like a man to play daddy.

      Love this! 8
    • I_I February 19, 2018 at 8:11 am

      LOL. The only outcome from these two getting married again is homicide.

      Love this! 6
  • Lilo February 16, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Ok this makes me smile . I am happy to see them be happy responsible parents. Now pls pls pls don’t get carried away and start doing shoki cos you guys were/terrible as a couple. Don’t try to get back together . Thanks…

    Love this! 46 Reply
    • Nonsense February 17, 2018 at 12:33 am

      Advise them, my sister! SMDH @ some Nigerians advising them to rekindle an abusive relationship. Nigerians would rather you raise a child in a toxic/abusive home than get a divorce. Forgetting that most kids who grow up with a violent example (either mom or dad) end up becoming violent or afraid of commitment

      Love this! 25
    • ine February 17, 2018 at 1:57 am

      thank you. as long as the child has both parents. i don’t know why people are praying for them to reconcile. same people that will ask why they didn’t just instead ……

      Love this! 27
  • OJ February 17, 2018 at 6:26 am

    Nice side boobs tho…kinda looks bigger as well

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Ottawa Queen February 17, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Hello everyone, sumtn just happened ryt now….Hmmm?!

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Jessica Cooper February 17, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Love is in d air

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija