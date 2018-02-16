Tonto Dikeh & Olakunle Churchill celebrate their Son King Andre’s 2nd Birthday with a School Party

Actress and philanthropist Tonto Dikeh, and her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, were in attendance as their son King Andre Omodayo celebrated his 2nd birthday in school today.
The proud parents both shared photos from the celebration on social media.
Olakunle captioned:
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO KING OMODAYO. We love you and wish for you the happiest of days and a bright, healthy future. Unending love, undivided attention, eternal pampering, everlasting affection and endless care. These are the things that we can do for you, Stay happy and have a amazing birthday
Tonto Dikeh captioned:
It’s my baby’s birthday tommorrow but We are extra so we celebrating all thru the weekend..
See photos from the birthday below.
Aaw. Glad to see the co-parenting is going on well. Happy birthday King Andre.
Seems a reconciliation is brewing for these two. Lesson number 101, don’t put your mouth in husband and wife’s matter 😁. Happy birthday to Andre.
As in …i laugh when all dem key board analyst be taking panadol for other peoples headache and get shocked when they make up ..mind your biz
The way these people disgraced each other and their families releasing videos of their physical altercations , I truly pray and hope they aren’t back together and just coparenting like sane people. And this whole “don’t put mouth in husband and wife matter….” mentality is a cute rhetoric until there is a dead body lying in a pool of his/her own blood then you guys will come back and ask why people in toxic relationships don’t leave. For the sake of safety and sanity and staying alive, once certain Lines are crossed in any relationship – be it professional, romantic, etc- reconciliation should be forbidden. Forgiveness should not always equate reconciliation.
Lol…so true, my neighbors in Jos fought one Sunday morning, she moved herself to my room, before I came back home from service, the chick was already frying stew in her kitchen with blood shot eyes😁😁, like nothing happened…I just kept walking.
so true. good to mindeding ur business….in jenifas voice*
This warms the heart. Happy Birthday to Andre.
Just Wow, this is just the best news of today.
Co-Parenting, reconciliation, pls let this peace reign permanently.
Tonto recently talked about forgiveness… They both look like sane humans now… I think Lilian and Ubi inspired this….
This made me teary, God bless you two, FORGIVE yourselves and the next baby might be a girl who will look so much like TONTO.
Their has been hurt and lots of pain but it comes with life, love is all about forgiveness,Tonto, pls follow your heart, You still love this MAN.
If you dont, you really wont care that much……Olakunle fa Iyawo e mo ra.
love you guys.
It’s like you’re not sound
Go back to a man who she claims beat her?
Do the names Ronke Bewaji and Bilyamin Bello ring a bell to you? What about the South African girl who was burnt to death by her abusive boyfriend?
They’re all dead because they took advice from people like you “love is all about forgiveness”
Forgiveness kill you over there!
Domestic Violence apologist oshi!
@Nonsense, Lol, I like you die.
@nonsense
Abeg, he beats her, she beats him too. Does Tonto look like one who will be abused and not physically tear your head off. She comes off as a very aggressive person. Only them know the real truth in their marriage.
But good thing, Tonto is not dressing like a man to play daddy.
LOL. The only outcome from these two getting married again is homicide.
Ok this makes me smile . I am happy to see them be happy responsible parents. Now pls pls pls don’t get carried away and start doing shoki cos you guys were/terrible as a couple. Don’t try to get back together . Thanks…
Advise them, my sister! SMDH @ some Nigerians advising them to rekindle an abusive relationship. Nigerians would rather you raise a child in a toxic/abusive home than get a divorce. Forgetting that most kids who grow up with a violent example (either mom or dad) end up becoming violent or afraid of commitment
thank you. as long as the child has both parents. i don’t know why people are praying for them to reconcile. same people that will ask why they didn’t just instead ……
Nice side boobs tho…kinda looks bigger as well
Hello everyone, sumtn just happened ryt now….Hmmm?!
Love is in d air