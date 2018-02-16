Tonto Dikeh & Olakunle Churchill celebrate their Son King Andre’s 2nd Birthday with a School Party

Actress and philanthropist Tonto Dikeh, and her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, were in attendance as their son King Andre Omodayo celebrated his 2nd birthday in school today.

The proud parents both shared photos from the celebration on social media.

Olakunle captioned:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO KING OMODAYO. We love you and wish for you the happiest of days and a bright, healthy future. Unending love, undivided attention, eternal pampering, everlasting affection and endless care. These are the things that we can do for you, Stay happy and have a amazing birthday

Tonto Dikeh captioned:

It’s my baby’s birthday tommorrow but We are extra so we celebrating all thru the weekend..

See photos from the birthday below.