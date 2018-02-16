Watch Teaser for ‘Colours of the Alphabet’ – A Documentary on Language & Childhood in Zambia

Colours of the Alphabet is a beautiful, inspiring, and bittersweet documentary film on language and childhood, following three Zambian children and their families over their first year of school, as they ask: does the future have to be in English?

Steward, Elizabeth and M’barak are school pupils in rural Zambia, struggling to make sense of an educational system where the language they speak at home is different from the language used in the classroom.

Slowly they discover that their tongue is no longer their own. When nearly 40% of the world’s population lack access to education in their own language, Colours of the Alphabet offers an intimate, moving and often humorous insight into a global phenomenon from the unique perspective of three African children.

Watch teaser:

