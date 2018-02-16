Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde – “Woman. Wife. Mother. Activist”! Check out her TW Magazine Cover

It is Valentine’s, the month of love, and Nollywood superstar Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is TW magazine’s cover girl.

Omotola is gracing the cover for the third time and like the saying goes – third time is the charm.

In this sit-down, she takes us deeper into the past two decades of her life – revealing her ‘alter ego’, the making of the brand Omotola, the team behind it.

TW’s fashion editorial shot at the water side on the outskirts of Lagos tells the melancholic tale of a solo Valentine sartorially.

The celebrity page tells the sweet love story of singer, Lami, and her husband Labo, and how they went from friends to lovers. Also, in this edition Mavin Records’ romantic crooner Johnny Drille, takes us beyond melodies into his personal world.

Cover Credits

Photography: Kelechi Amadi-Obi (@kelechiamadiobi)

Styling and Creative Direction: Afolabi Dare (@flostyling)

Makeup: Bimpe Onakoya (@bimpeonakoya)

Hair: Ferdinand (@ferdinandshair)