\"\"

BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Adanna & David welcome Baby No. 2! Watch their Birth & Gender Reveal Vlog on BN TV

25.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Vloggers Adanna and David have announced the birth of their second child together.

According to Adanna, the new addition to their family arrived on Friday, 23rd of March. She says:

F A M I L Y 😇…The most precious gift we have here on earth. On March 23rd we went from a family of 3 to a family of 4 😍 We had been looking forward to this day and are so grateful for a safe delivery 🙏🏾 Kian is so thrilled to be a big brother 😁 Thank you so much to everyone who supported us and wished us well on this journey. Our Birth Vlog + Gender Reveal is now live on our YouTube channel

Watch the video below.

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ghetto (Prod. Sarz) Shank 3:45
  2. Shekpe Ft. Reminisce (Prod. Sarz) M.I 3:49
  3. Warn Yourself Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) Omawumi 3:41
  4. Sound It (Prod. Sarz) Wizkid 3:11
  5. Kondo (Prod. Sarz) Da Grin 3:31
  6. Kako Bii Chicken (Prod. Sarz)
  7. Dance For Me Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) E.M.E 2:38
  8. Eleniyan Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) Reminisce 3:42
  9. Kilofe (Prod. Sarz) Wizkid 3:16
  10. Beat Of Life (Samba) feat. Wizkid Sarz 3:52

Star Features

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija