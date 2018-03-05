“Ambode, please carry go” – Femi Otedola endorses Lagos Governor for 2nd Term

Nigerian entrepreneur and billionaire Femi Otedola has endorsed Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, for a second term, Guardian reports.

Otedola, in a statement released on Sunday, stated a few achievements of the Ambode administration.

Ambode is building infrastructure, Otedola said, including a power station which when concluded will make Lagos State almost self-sufficient in power.

Lagos will become the 3rd biggest economy in Africa under Ambode, Otedola added.

I have watched and followed keenly, in the almost last three years of the brilliant transformation projects across the state. No doubt, Ambode is building on the foundations laid by his good predecessors. He is building roads and bridges, schools and hospitals, water treatment plants, sewage and storm water drainages, solid wastes management plants and mass transportation infrastructures.

He recently approved the electricity power infrastructure for Lagos, which when fully executed, will make Lagos State almost energy independent in Nigeria. You are all aware of the newly-acquired mass transit buses that are going to be natural gas powered in order for us in Lagos to be the first to comply with the global climate agenda of de-carbonisation. A clean and smart Lagos will take us into the modern global village and make us the No. 4 economy in Africa.

Our visionary governor is also spearheading the modernisation of the Lagos State bureaucracy in order to get all the processes re-engineered for higher and best performances. A good government is a reflection of an efficient and responsive bureaucracy. It is the catalytic driver for private sector growth. A bad and weak bureaucracy will produce nothing for the people. We are lucky to have an able Governor like Ambode at the helm of our affairs. He is a knowledge-driven leader, hardworking with passion for our great state.

My endorsement and recommendations for him to have a second term is performance-based and not just the usual conventional charade of second term endorsement in Nigeria. I am sure that all my respected compatriots, friends and followers will agree with me that Governor Ambode should please continue with his good job till 2023.

Ambode, please carry go and continue with your passionate work for Lagos State transformation.

Thank you for being a true servant leader and with your eyes on the ball, surely Lagos State will become number 3 economy in Africa.