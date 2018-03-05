It’s a possible narrative that Christians, not Muslims, have the upper hand in Buhari Administration – Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has decried all allegations of nepotism against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, Punch reports.
Speaking to journalists and social media influencers in Lagos State, Osinbajo said the appointments made by Buhari suggest that Christians, and not Muslims, have the upper hand in the administration.
The south-west has for itself critical appointments, Osinbajo said, including one minister handling Power, Works and Housing.
4 of 5 south-eastern states have senior ministers, Osinbajo continued, as opposed to 7 in the North which do not. He said:
Look at the cabinet, for example, from the point of view of religion, it has an equal number – 18 Christians, 18 Muslims; but, we have the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as well as the Head of Service who are Christians. So, we have 20 Christians to 18 Muslims; that’s the structure of the cabinet. So, if you take that narrative you may argue that perhaps the Christians have the upper hand; that’s a possible narrative.
Let us look a little deeper into that, so there are those who may argue, for example, that the North has an upper hand or perhaps one section has an upper hand in the cabinet as one narrative.
The South-East, for example, has five states. Four of the south-eastern states have senior ministers; all of them, except one, who is Minister of State for Education.
In the North, seven northern states have no senior minister, including the President’s home state, Katsina. Now, there are those who will say, if you are nepotistic; surely seven northern states have no senior minister. It’s a narrative depending on how you want to run it.
I give you another example; I’m from the South-West. There are people who will say ‘I am from the South-West, the North has everything.’ The South-West, for the first time in the history of this country, has one minister who is in charge of three ministries: Power, Works and Housing. The ministers of Finance and Communications are also from the South-West. These are critical ministries. You can run the narrative in whichever way that you choose.
There are those who will say, for instance, look at the number of CEOs of agencies of government; the highest number of CEOs in our nation today comes from Ogun State, the state has the largest number. There are those who will say that’s my state. So you can run the narrative depending on how you want to run it.
The president has admitted that, yes there are situations where you can find certain things as true and he intends to have a look at that. For example, you’ve given the example of security positions and he said he is going to take a look at look at it. I believe that is the way to go because you can run any narrative that will suit the figures you are showing. And that is where we have legal process. There are people who don’t know that the number of CEOs from Anambra State are more than the number of CEOs from Katsina State or anywhere else, except Ogun.
I’m not Nigerian but I must say I have lost the last inch of respect I had for Nigerian politicians. Politics is politics. Nigeria is a big country and its citizens practice different types of religions. The office of the residence should never be a biased one and it should not favour one religion over the other. It is a very big shame the way politicians have reduced the value of the office. Who cares what the religion of the people appointed is ? Unemployment is rising, people are stressed, people are dying but all your government seems to be concerned about is religion. I’m convinced this country will proposer if the next president is an athirst. Nigeria is better off with an atheist as president because a lot of you do not understand the God we service and have rendered him useless in so many aspects. It is very sad to watch.
@Rich, the religious affiliation of public office holders or candidates for public office should not be something that we obsess over, and therefore I wish the VP would have sidelined this issue, but it is frankly not the primary cause of Nigeria’ hydra-headed economic problems, and discussing it is not mutually-exclusive with addressing said problems. Nonetheless, there’s little wrong with using religion (or gender or ethnic balance) as one of the SEVERAL considerations for political appointments so long as the appointees are also meritorious and qualified. That’s just a realpolitick reality of a DIVERSE country. Religion should NEVER be the primary consideration, but when choosing from among several QUALIFIED candidates, it is not inadvisable to consider religious balance as a factor. Even in advanced Western democracies, as the demographics evolve, we are starting to see more Muslims, Sikhs, people of color and other minorities appointed into public office. It’s not a coincidence.
Gbam @ Rich! When I first read this thing this morning I almost got a headache. I didn’t even know where to start from. It doesn’t get more ridiculous. How will Nigeria be great – or even good-when the people in charge of our affairs are happy to promote the status quo of carving up government appointments as favours to competing groups? Cos the excerpt clearly came across like the VP thinks they have done something commendable. So we should clap for you people that you didn’t look for competent people to hold all those sensitive positions, but rather you sat down and shared out the appointments by region and by religion. So we are still in the business of appeasing interest groups instead of delivering service. And you people call this change. Bloody BAU.
can we stop lying to ourselves as though tribes and religion doesn’t matter to Nigerians? Can we really stop? And I have seen on this very same blog some people (perhaps not the same one commenting now) argue that this government is filled with Muslims at the lead.
