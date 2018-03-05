BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Fire & Ice? Catch the Episodes of this Intriguing Love Story on Zee World (DStv, Channel 166)

05.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Zee WorldIn this romantic tale, Fire & Ice, Twinkle is in love with the possessive Yuvraj, but a wealthy man, Kunj, is also in the mix. Unfortunately for Twinkle and Yuvraj, their mothers share a bitter history that gets in the way of their love affair.  

The two lovebirds work a way to stay together. However, conflicts between the two families wear heavy on them, until Kunj shows up. How will Twinkle handle the situation she finds herself?

Discover all the answers on Zee World, DStv Channel 166 from the 18th of February at 6:00 pm.  

Available on all DStv packages from as little as N1,900 per month

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija