Fire & Ice? Catch the Episodes of this Intriguing Love Story on Zee World (DStv, Channel 166)

In this romantic tale, Fire & Ice, Twinkle is in love with the possessive Yuvraj, but a wealthy man, Kunj, is also in the mix. Unfortunately for Twinkle and Yuvraj, their mothers share a bitter history that gets in the way of their love affair.

The two lovebirds work a way to stay together. However, conflicts between the two families wear heavy on them, until Kunj shows up. How will Twinkle handle the situation she finds herself?

Discover all the answers on Zee World, DStv Channel 166 from the 18th of February at 6:00 pm.

Available on all DStv packages from as little as N1,900 per month

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content