Ayo Al: It Is Okay To Appreciate the Little Successes

I have never really been the person who takes time to enjoy her successes. I see a challenge, I deliberate on how best to solve it and when it is solved, I only take a second to heave a sigh of relief and bam! I’m on to the next.
Permit me to say that perhaps it was because I grew up thinking that there was no time to waste, thinking of one’s accomplishments. ‘Do what you can and move on to the next’ was my mantra.
2017 was a first for me in many ways. I tried my hands at so many new things, it was overwhelming. Some, I succeeded at, and others, I admitted defeat; but guess what? I never for once thought I was fulfilled in any way. I kept digging at myself, pushing and pushing.
At the beginning of 2018, I made a vow that I was going to enjoy my life and whatever little successes that came with it. I was not going to let anything steal my joy. Easy to say at that time, I think.
Just 3 months into 2018, I have grown in more ways than I thought possible. Some big, some small but worthy of being talked about. I’ve been taken through a process. I have learnt, unlearned, let go of toxic people/things and so much more. But the same thing happened all over, I never took time to appreciate God, life and me. I was too in a hurry.
Then, a few days ago, my aunt who surprisingly I had never met (story for another day) flew into Nigeria, and of course, I went visiting. She took one look at me, hugged me, gave me a few kisses and we got talking.
‘So, Ayo, what do you do? What do you love? Where do you live? Is there a man somewhere?’ She shot questions at me.
Full of respect and not rushing my words, I answered her questions one after the other and as I did, I saw a look of admiration seep into her eyes and little by little, her lips spread into a smile which kept getting wider.
‘Really? You do all these? You are this?’ She asked some more questions and I replied, this time with a little smile too.
I happened to glance at my mother and saw that she was also smiling, nodding her head and telling her sister how good I am with what I do and my life.
After a while, I slipped away from the company of others and found a quiet spot. It occurred to me that perhaps I was the only one who failed to see that I wasn’t doing so bad. I was the only one not breaking into a smile anytime I thought of my life. I was the only one incessantly worrying of the future, of tomorrow, of how to be better. I was the only one who really didn’t see that I had done anything to be proud of.
I remembered the words of friends and my sibling as they told me they are proud of me and the thoughts that crossed my head as I wondered what exactly they were proud of.
But never again!
Never again….
Dear Ayo,
You are doing good. You can tell yourself well-done. You can appreciate yourself because you deserve it and about the other things that you want, keep working as hard as you do and it will all fall into place. Ayo, be proud of you.
Are you like me – Ohh, sorry. (Are you like I ‘used’ to be?) Please change that mindset. Cut yourself some slack, smile and take time to enjoy life.
Dear queen, you are enough!
I remember feeling soooo sad as my 25th birthday approached. I had promised myself I’d have a house by 25 but I didn’t have.
Brief background, left sec sch at 14, entered uni at 16, graduated at 20 and expected that 5 years after graduation, I would have achieved a lot. At 25, I was working in an advertising firm and that was my only achievement,. I didn’t see the fact that I was handling one of the highest grossing accounts less than 2 years into the field, I felt like a failure.
I was on a shoot in South Africa that morning when my mum called me she prayed for me and specifically asked that God give me the grace to enjoy my life and celebrate my life’s successes no matter how little.
I’m 28 now, my life is better, I hope to build a house by 30 (that’s my 30 birthday present to myself and I’m saving like crazy) but even if I don’t, I’ll have my MBA from a respected school and my career is in a good place. I’m a marketing manager, hopefully by 30, I should be head of marketing or a regional manager, something good that earns me seven figures. The plan is to get to a comfortable place in my career so that by 30, I can start having and raising kids cos my career is kinda on auto pilot then. But whether or not it happens, I’m grateful for each day.
Wow! It was lovely reading this.
Hello Ayo.. this is a tough one.
6 years after graduating, it looked like my life was going only one way, UP. Until I hit rock bottom last month. I was accused of stealing from my job. I couldn’t believe it. I died inside, I became depressed. I resigned. I wasn’t paid my salary and I had my personal funds in the company also, I wasn’t refunded. I hit rock bottom period! Broke, unemployed, betrayed, I stayed at home for a while, got another job, but I knew I wasn’t happy. I took a step back and decided to take charge of my life and I quit the new job. I went to a chapel and literally reported my situation to God. Walked away feeling miserable but everyday since then, I’ve been happier, I’ve felt better, I am trying to start my own business, I am registering with Taxify and Uber to get some funds coming in. I am Phoenix. I won’t stop.
I treated myself to fast food today for milestones met. It’s not where I was before. It’s not the great job with the great salary and incentives, but I’ll build from scratch nd I’ll succeed.
Ezinne you are doing great. It will end in praise. Thank God for clarity and peace of mind.
.
Hi Ezinne, you are doing great . Just a matter of time till you get back fully. Hugs…