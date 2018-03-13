BellaNaija

Dr Joe Okie-Odumakin featured on a Special New Episode of ‘Rubbin Minds’ celebrating International Women’s Month | BN TV

Rubbin’ Minds is joining the global community to celebrate the International Women’s Month in March 2018 with a special series.

The TV show, hosted by Zimbabwean media personality Vimbai Mutinhiri, will showcase and celebrate powerful, inspirational and successful women in Africa who have overcome obstacles – personally, professionally and nationally. These women have been carefully selected as beacons of hope by sharing their stories to inspire, elevate and advance the cause of women across the continent.

In this episode, Vimbai sits down with activist Dr Joe Okie-Odumakin.

Watch:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

