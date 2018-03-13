BellaNaija

Must Watch Trailer! Obinna Nwokedi, Willie Samuel Iboro, Arbenco Aigbe star in Onyeka Nwelue’s Igbo Language Film “Agwaetiti Obiụtọ”

13.03.2018

Shot on location in Oguta in Imo State, Onyeka Nwelue‘s Igbo Language film Agwaetiti Obiụtọ tells the satirical tale of Oguta through the lives of four friends: Bugzy Dvinci (Obinna Nwokedi), Willie (Willie Samuel Iboro), Arbenco (Arbenco Aigbe) and Akah (Lorenzo Menakaya), who are pulled from their separate hustles by NDDC’s promise to pay Oguta youths stipends.

The narrative is centred on their relationship with Oguta and her people – how they come to fight against oppressors and imperialists like Papi (Paulcy Nnamdi Iwuala), Chief Mbanefo (Harry B Anyanwu) and Reverend Father Amadi (Ugo Stevenson).

Warning: This trailer contains images some viewers may find offensive.

Watch:

  • David Nnaji March 13, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Nice looking trailer, can’t wait to see the full Film.

    Love this! 2 Reply
