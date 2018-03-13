Kiss Daniel buys New House

Nigerian singer Kiss Daniel has just acquired a new crib, his second in Lagos according to him. The Flyboy INC singer revealed this on his Twitter page.
He shared the above photo and wrote;
All thanks to GOD 🙏🏿 Bought my second house in Lagos from @thehavenhomes just 4years into the business, I want to say a huge thank you to my FANS. I pray we all succeed just the right way 🙏🏿 amen #FBI#Havenhomes
Congratulations to him.
Photo Credit: Instagram – @iamkissdaniel
Congratulations to Kiss Daniel
Congrats kiss d. #FUNAABITES
Wow, a big Congratulations to you KD. We will be there too shortly.
Nobody is shouting how did he buy it now. Let one Tiwa Savage Show off her own or one Chidinma or Niniola. We won’t hear word and it’s women that will be shouting o
Congrats son.
@crazyworld You can shout your own. Nobody is stopping you.
Congrats Kissdaniel