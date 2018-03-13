BellaNaija

Kiss Daniel buys New House

13.03.2018 at By 6 Comments

Nigerian singer Kiss Daniel has just acquired a new crib, his second in Lagos according to him. The Flyboy INC singer revealed this on his Twitter page.

He shared the above photo and wrote;

All thanks to GOD 🙏🏿 Bought my second house in Lagos from @thehavenhomes just 4years into the business, I want to say a huge thank you to my FANS. I pray we all succeed just the right way 🙏🏿 amen #FBI#Havenhomes

Congratulations to him.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @iamkissdaniel

6 Comments on Kiss Daniel buys New House
  • buy247 Nigeria March 13, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Congratulations to Kiss Daniel

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • slam March 13, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Congrats kiss d. #FUNAABITES

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Goke Yemi March 13, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Wow, a big Congratulations to you KD. We will be there too shortly.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • CrazyWorld March 13, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Nobody is shouting how did he buy it now. Let one Tiwa Savage Show off her own or one Chidinma or Niniola. We won’t hear word and it’s women that will be shouting o

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • wifematerial March 13, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Congrats son.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Carina March 14, 2018 at 1:05 am

    @crazyworld You can shout your own. Nobody is stopping you.
    Congrats Kissdaniel

    Love this! 8 Reply
