Kiss Daniel buys New House

Nigerian singer Kiss Daniel has just acquired a new crib, his second in Lagos according to him. The Flyboy INC singer revealed this on his Twitter page.

He shared the above photo and wrote;

All thanks to GOD 🙏🏿 Bought my second house in Lagos from @thehavenhomes just 4years into the business, I want to say a huge thank you to my FANS. I pray we all succeed just the right way 🙏🏿 amen #FBI#Havenhomes

Congratulations to him.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @iamkissdaniel