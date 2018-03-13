BN Playlist of The Week: The Black Diamond Collection

From his days as part of the Mo’Hits crew up till now, Wande Coal has retained his status as a fan favorite as his songs sound quite distinct.

The Black Diamond Collection is a compilation of our favorite Wande Coal tracks and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do.

Private Trips Wande Coal 4:01 Taboo Wande Coal 4:16 Ololufe Wande Coal 4:53 You Bad feat. D'Banj Wande Coal 4:03 Ten Ten ft. Mo'Hits All Stars Wande Coal 3:49 Bumper To Bumper Wande Coal 3:46 Been Long You Saw Me Wande Coal 3:31 Rotate Wande Coal 3:45 The Kick ft. Don Jazzy Wande Coal 4:01 Go Low Wande Coal 3:21 Amorawa Wande Coal 4:05 Ashimapeyin Wande Coal 3:49 Baby Hello Wande Coal 3:30 Aye Dun ft. Skuki Wande Coal 3:48 Superwoman Wande Coal 4:56 Iskaba Wande Coal x DJ Tunez 3:45