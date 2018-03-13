BellaNaija

BN Playlist of The Week: The Black Diamond Collection

BN Playlist of The Week: The Black Diamond Collection

From his days as part of the Mo’Hits crew up till now, Wande Coal has retained his status as a fan favorite as his songs sound quite distinct.

The Black Diamond Collection is a compilation of our favorite Wande Coal tracks and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do.

  1. Private Trips Wande Coal 4:01
  2. Taboo Wande Coal 4:16
  3. Ololufe Wande Coal 4:53
  4. You Bad feat. D'Banj Wande Coal 4:03
  5. Ten Ten ft. Mo'Hits All Stars Wande Coal 3:49
  6. Bumper To Bumper Wande Coal 3:46
  7. Been Long You Saw Me Wande Coal 3:31
  8. Rotate Wande Coal 3:45
  9. The Kick ft. Don Jazzy Wande Coal 4:01
  10. Go Low Wande Coal 3:21
  11. Amorawa Wande Coal 4:05
  12. Ashimapeyin Wande Coal 3:49
  13. Baby Hello Wande Coal 3:30
  14. Aye Dun ft. Skuki Wande Coal 3:48
  15. Superwoman Wande Coal 4:56
  16. Iskaba Wande Coal x DJ Tunez 3:45

