BN Playlist of The Week: The Black Diamond Collection

From his days as part of the Mo’Hits crew up till now, Wande Coal has retained his status as a fan favorite as his songs sound quite distinct.
The Black Diamond Collection is a compilation of our favorite Wande Coal tracks and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do.
Listen below:
- Private Trips Wande Coal 4:01
- Taboo Wande Coal 4:16
- Ololufe Wande Coal 4:53
- You Bad feat. D'Banj Wande Coal 4:03
- Ten Ten ft. Mo'Hits All Stars Wande Coal 3:49
- Bumper To Bumper Wande Coal 3:46
- Been Long You Saw Me Wande Coal 3:31
- Rotate Wande Coal 3:45
- The Kick ft. Don Jazzy Wande Coal 4:01
- Go Low Wande Coal 3:21
- Amorawa Wande Coal 4:05
- Ashimapeyin Wande Coal 3:49
- Baby Hello Wande Coal 3:30
- Aye Dun ft. Skuki Wande Coal 3:48
- Superwoman Wande Coal 4:56
- Iskaba Wande Coal x DJ Tunez 3:45