Teeto & Rae Slick feature Dammy Krane on New Single “Gucci & Celine” | Listen on BN

Off their forthcoming joint project, Teeto & Rae Slick release this new single titled Gucci & Celine featuring the self-proclaimed Leader of the Street, Dammy Krane.Listen below:
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
13.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Off their forthcoming joint project, Teeto & Rae Slick release this new single titled Gucci & Celine featuring the self-proclaimed Leader of the Street, Dammy Krane.Listen below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline