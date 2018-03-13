Yemi Alade celebrates Birthday with New Music Video “Bum Bum” | Watch on BN

BellaNaija

In celebration of her birthday today, Nigerian diva Yemi Alade has released the video for Bum Bum off her Black Magic album.

The track was produced by Vtek, mixed by Olaitan Dada while the video was directed by Sesan.

Hit Play below!

  • olagist March 13, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Nice video concept, it is dope

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Michy March 13, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    From one lame song title to another.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Fleur March 14, 2018 at 1:30 am

    After Johnny, I dunno bout song without story. Moreover, You are not a fishnet socks gal. You have nice legs but you don’t have the roadside gal look. This was You trying hard to be someone else

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Anonymous March 14, 2018 at 6:49 am

    I love her.She too gifted.

    Love this! 0 Reply
