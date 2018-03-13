Yemi Alade celebrates Birthday with New Music Video “Bum Bum” | Watch on BN

In celebration of her birthday today, Nigerian diva Yemi Alade has released the video for Bum Bum off her Black Magic album.
The track was produced by Vtek, mixed by Olaitan Dada while the video was directed by Sesan.
Hit Play below!
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
13.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 4 Comments
In celebration of her birthday today, Nigerian diva Yemi Alade has released the video for Bum Bum off her Black Magic album.
The track was produced by Vtek, mixed by Olaitan Dada while the video was directed by Sesan.
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline
Nice video concept, it is dope
From one lame song title to another.
After Johnny, I dunno bout song without story. Moreover, You are not a fishnet socks gal. You have nice legs but you don’t have the roadside gal look. This was You trying hard to be someone else
I love her.She too gifted.