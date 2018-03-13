Yemi Alade celebrates Birthday with New Music Video “Bum Bum” | Watch on BN

In celebration of her birthday today, Nigerian diva Yemi Alade has released the video for Bum Bum off her Black Magic album.

The track was produced by Vtek, mixed by Olaitan Dada while the video was directed by Sesan.

Hit Play below!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>