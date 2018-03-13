BellaNaija

Adekunle Gold, DJ Cuppy, Simi join Yemi Alade for Celebratory Birthday Dinner

13.03.2018

Ahead of her birthday today, Yemi Alade celebrated with two events over the weekend.

After the epic Black Panther themed party, the diva headed to Marcopolo Lagos to dine with some of her closet friends. She arrived in a luxury limousine looking stunning, and joined her guests which included DJ Cuppy, Uti, Waje, Denrele Edun, Waje, Simi, Adekunle Gold, Ice Prince, Daala Oruwari, Emma Nyra, Swanky Jerry, Kaylah Oniwo, Dil and more for dinner.

  • Marsala March 13, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Save for Adekunle and Birthday girl, Everyone else looks….Tacky!

  • Anthony March 13, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    It was lit!! Yemi Slade looks stunning!! The mood is electric!

