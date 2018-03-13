Adekunle Gold, DJ Cuppy, Simi join Yemi Alade for Celebratory Birthday Dinner

Ahead of her birthday today, Yemi Alade celebrated with two events over the weekend.

After the epic Black Panther themed party, the diva headed to Marcopolo Lagos to dine with some of her closet friends. She arrived in a luxury limousine looking stunning, and joined her guests which included DJ Cuppy, Uti, Waje, Denrele Edun, Waje, Simi, Adekunle Gold, Ice Prince, Daala Oruwari, Emma Nyra, Swanky Jerry, Kaylah Oniwo, Dil and more for dinner.

See photos below: