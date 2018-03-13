BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Sorry, the stories aren’t true – Jhene Aiko dismisses Big Sean cheating Rumours

13.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

Sorry, the stories aren't true - Jhene Aiko dismisses Big Sean cheating Rumours - BellaNaija

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko

Singer Jhene Aiko has on her Twitter dismissed rumours that her relationship with Big Sean has hit a rough patch.

Big Sean had reportedly been caught in an Oscar Awards after-party cozying up to former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.

Aiko had been said to be livid, confronting Big Sean who did to deny the claims.

However, it seems like all of the story is false.

Aiko wrote on her Twitter:

sorry, but nothing about you guy’s fan fiction stories are true… I still love you tho 😘

And all is well again!

1 Comments on Sorry, the stories aren’t true – Jhene Aiko dismisses Big Sean cheating Rumours
  • BlueEyed March 13, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Jhené I love you but shouldn’t he be the one coming to dispel these rumors. Don’t fight like a bull dog today and then look stupid tomorrow when the rumors turn true.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija