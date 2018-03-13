Sorry, the stories aren’t true – Jhene Aiko dismisses Big Sean cheating Rumours

Singer Jhene Aiko has on her Twitter dismissed rumours that her relationship with Big Sean has hit a rough patch.

Big Sean had reportedly been caught in an Oscar Awards after-party cozying up to former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.

Aiko had been said to be livid, confronting Big Sean who did to deny the claims.

However, it seems like all of the story is false.

Aiko wrote on her Twitter:

sorry, but nothing about you guy’s fan fiction stories are true… I still love you tho

And all is well again!