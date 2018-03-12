BellaNaija

#WakandaForever: Yemi Alade hosts #BlackPanther Themed Birthday Party 🎉

12.03.2018

Over the weekend, to mark her birthday which falls on the 13th of March; Yemi Alade hosted a Wakanda themed birthday party at the Ember Creek at the Landmark Towers.

The party boasted themes, African artifacts and dress code from the fictional planet, as well as a detailed vibranium carpet.

Praiz, Niniola. Illbliss, Waje, Patoranking, Fiokee, Soti, Geniuzz, Squeeze Tarela, Fiokee, Uti, Soma, Dil, Denrele Edun, Beverly Osu, Bolly Lomo, Dalla Oruwari, Olisa Adibua, IK Osakioduwa and more stormed the party to turn up with Mama Africa.

See photos from the event below:

Vibranium Carpet

Denrele Edun

Praiz

IK Osakioduwa

Yemi Alade herself ❤

iLLBliss

Let’s Party

12 Comments on #WakandaForever: Yemi Alade hosts #BlackPanther Themed Birthday Party 🎉
  • Make I talk March 12, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Please, is that black and gold ‘nipu’ I see??? 🙈

    Love this! 36 Reply
    • Hotspice_yimu March 12, 2018 at 1:25 pm

      I’m tayad. even in the film sef, no “nipu” was displayed.

      Love this! 24
  • Bella March 12, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    The celebrant herself ddnt even make effort to look the wakanda part smh. She looks off.

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Melvy March 12, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    We do the most in this country. Why the nipple display?

    Love this! 32 Reply
    • Melvy March 12, 2018 at 1:44 pm

      Expected to see the celebrant in a costume,to look the part at least.

      Love this! 41
  • felinda March 12, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    enough of this wakanda bullsxxt
    edon do,naa = ah ah
    Jeeez –

    Love this! 34 Reply
    • jade March 12, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      Trust naijas to overtrend it even more than the original. Chai, we know how to beat a dead horse.
      But i cant even hate if this will hehelp Africans see themselves in better light let it be.
      Wakandaforever
      Yemi is hotbabe. I wonder who the lucky gguy is

      Love this! 6
  • Miss Anoni Moss March 12, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    @felinda unfortunately this is just the beginning

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Oma March 12, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Wakanda ko… …I ain’t going to see that overhyped movie …becomes annoying when things are overhyped

    Love this! 20 Reply
    • mimi March 12, 2018 at 5:47 pm

      don’t play yourself my dear. Hype aside, it is a great movie. Ignore the hype and see it. You won’t regret

      Love this! 27
  • Poesy March 12, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Why is the ‘warrior’ wearing socks?

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Lailatu March 12, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Wakanda wahala is this? Was the nipple display necessary? We are tired already!

    Love this! 3 Reply
