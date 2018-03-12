WakandaForever: Yemi Alade hosts #BlackPanther Themed Birthday Party 🎉

Over the weekend, to mark her birthday which falls on the 13th of March; Yemi Alade hosted a Wakanda themed birthday party at the Ember Creek at the Landmark Towers.

The party boasted themes, African artifacts and dress code from the fictional planet, as well as a detailed vibranium carpet.

Praiz, Niniola. Illbliss, Waje, Patoranking, Fiokee, Soti, Geniuzz, Squeeze Tarela, Fiokee, Uti, Soma, Dil, Denrele Edun, Beverly Osu, Bolly Lomo, Dalla Oruwari, Olisa Adibua, IK Osakioduwa and more stormed the party to turn up with Mama Africa.

See photos from the event below:

Vibranium Carpet

Let’s Party