Only someone who is ignorant will call Nigeria a s—hole country – David Oyelowo | WATCH

Actor David Oyelowo was a guest on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to discuss new movie “Gringo,” and the actor came to the defence of his home country, Nigeria.
Asked to address U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments on some African nations being “s—hole” countries, Oyelowo said only one who is ignorant of the Nigerian people will call Nigeria such.
Watch him speak below:
david oyelowo shut the f**k up.people like u are part of the problem. people like u can never agree to negative criticism. nigeria is worse than a shit hole.
senators are paying themselves 13 million per month for running cost.
a governor who loves erecting statues is trying to impose his son in law as the next governor of the state
more than 500 persons killed by herdmen, still no action. instead the president prefers to attend wedding first instead of visiting the states affected.
what of the recently abducted girls?
a poor man steals a nokia phone and he is beaten thoroughly then set abalze. while a politician steals billions and he is hailed and worshipped.
everybody is trying to escape this useless vountry called nigeria. people risking their in the deserts and in the seas just to get away from nigeria.
david if nigeria is not a shithole country then relocate back here with ur family. I saw the trailer of ur new movie and I was disappointed with u. u played a stereotypical nigerian, loud and over dramatic. shame on u
trump was right when he called african countries shithole. we need more people like trump
i wish i could like your comment more than once !!!!! We africans don’t like to face reality!! don’t know about nigeria cause i am ivorian but i am agree with trump ‘s statement. That’s the absolute truth, i can’t deny it. However, i still have hope for a better future for our beloved Africa.
Silly silly people. Everyone who’s complaining about what Trump said should back their bags and move back to Nigeria now since it’s so great.
You stay in your western country where everything works and stay and at someone for saying the truth. Hypocrites!
As much as Trump shouldn’t have voiced it out in that manner, there’s no denying that… it is a s— hole country though…
A country where the animals are king. Snakes, monkeys, even fishes carry monies from government coffers and no one questions it. Come to think of it our leaders are truly animals. Animals in human skin as Fela said.
David is an actor I guess he sees what happens in Nigeria as a bad script and not reality, probably waiting on the director to yell “cut”!!!!!
is it the country where someone made their sister commissioner of happiness?
and where the president has just pledged to support Ghana in their fight against corruption, but animals are busy swallowing millions in their own country?
and where the president’s son was flown to Germany for treatment but the common man is dependent on social media to fund treatment?
also where they budgeted 40million for Aso rock wildlife but salaries have not being paid for months and months ?
if that’s not the definition of s—hole then I don’t know what is
Well done jare dear brother @David Oyelolwo. Keep the flag flying. God bless you