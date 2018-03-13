“I am here to make an impact!” Uche Pedro on Forbes Africa’s ‘Against the Odds with Peace Hyde’ | Episode 8 Teaser

On episode 8 of Forbes Africa’s “Against The Odds” with Peace Hyde, BellaNaija founder and CEO Uche Pedro talks about how she has grown her digital media business into the leading platform on the continent covering entertainment, fashion and lifestyle.

Voted as one of the most influential tech entrepreneurs on the continent, Uche Pedro shares her journey as one of the pioneers of new media in Nigeria.

Watch the teaser below.

BellaNaijarians, you can catch the episode on Friday, 16th of March on CNBC (Showing on DStv channel 410).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>