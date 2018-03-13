BellaNaija

“I am here to make an impact!” Uche Pedro on Forbes Africa’s ‘Against the Odds with Peace Hyde’ | Episode 8 Teaser

13.03.2018

On episode 8 of Forbes Africa’s “Against The Odds” with Peace Hyde, BellaNaija founder and CEO Uche Pedro talks about how she has grown her digital media business into the leading platform on the continent covering entertainment, fashion and lifestyle.

Voted as one of the most influential tech entrepreneurs on the continent, Uche Pedro shares her journey as one of the pioneers of new media in Nigeria.

Watch the teaser below.

BellaNaijarians, you can catch the episode on Friday, 16th of March on CNBC (Showing on DStv channel 410).

  • Bin laden March 13, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    I love the way you move

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Kemi March 13, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Uche and Peace in the same room!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Black girl magic 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Loool March 13, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    “Make an impact” by deleting comments against those in power. Yeah right. Think again.

    Love this! 31 Reply
    • Buki March 13, 2018 at 6:25 pm

      Gbamest! Using her platform to elevate political thieves and silence those who speak against it. Shame on you Uche Pedro.

      Love this! 24
  • Hanee March 13, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    A fi impact na🤣🤣

    Love this! 7 Reply
