Meet La’Reina! Kim Kardashian introduces Her Surrogate to the Family | WATCH

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child Chicago West back in January with the aid of a surrogate. The identity of the surrogate however remained unknown up till now when Kim introduced her to the family on the Season Finale of Keeping Up with The Kardashians.

Kim introduced the surrogate as La’Reina to her mother Kris Jenner and sisters: Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Although her face was not fully shown, La’Reina is seen discussing with Khloe and Kylie on how she felt giving up a child. In her words;

Because I know from the very beginning this is not my baby. And at the end, my joy and my satisfaction is with whoever I’m having the baby for. … I know what my job is in all of it. It makes me feel important because I’m like, ‘Wow, I did something so good. This is beautiful. I would do this again a thousand more times.

Watch the video below:

