New Music: Richthug feat. Thugmonks – Atenu

Thugluvin Records frontline act Richthug teams up with Thugmonks (Dammyque, Horlagold & Bashy) to present this dope tune titled Atenu, produced by Horlagold. The visuals was directed by Bash Em.
Listen and Download below:
Watch the video below:
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
16.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Thugluvin Records frontline act Richthug teams up with Thugmonks (Dammyque, Horlagold & Bashy) to present this dope tune titled Atenu, produced by Horlagold. The visuals was directed by Bash Em.
Listen and Download below:
Watch the video below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline