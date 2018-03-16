New Music: Richthug feat. Thugmonks – Atenu

Thugluvin Records frontline act Richthug teams up with Thugmonks (Dammyque, Horlagold & Bashy) to present this dope tune titled Atenu, produced by Horlagold. The visuals was directed by Bash Em.

