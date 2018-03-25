Niniola takes South Africa! Afro-House Queen embarks on Media Tour | WATCH

Following the success of her hit single Maradona in South Africa, Niniola decided to visit the country that showed her so much love and made it the most played song in the country.

She started by visiting a number of media houses to promote and express her gratitude for the love they have shown to her.

In Niniola’s words;

South Africa is home, the love is so Amazing. The people without knowing me already fell in love with me and i will someday repay that love, but for now let me keep giving them good music. I need to get my residency sorted too (winks)

Watch the video below:

