BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Do Women Always Mean No When they Say it? Do they want Guys to Push More?

16.03.2018 at By 2 Comments


The Serious Banta cast never disappoints with their very vast array of opinions, it is about consent this time.

Do women really have a part to play in the misunderstanding of the whole consent issue or are guys just a horny bunch that won’t take no for an answer?

What side are you on? Watch these lot argue and strive to voice their opinions on this sensitive topic.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

2 Comments on Do Women Always Mean No When they Say it? Do they want Guys to Push More?
  • Anne March 16, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Na wa o. With plenty disease outside. Some people will have to grow old to be 80 before they learn. Better stay focused on God and destiny. This life is not forever, you will account for your years on earth.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Abi March 16, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Push more for what sef? Is it oxygen that a person would risk imprisonment for? No na No!!!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Private Trips Wande Coal 4:01
  2. Taboo Wande Coal 4:16
  3. Ololufe Wande Coal 4:53
  4. You Bad feat. D'Banj Wande Coal 4:03
  5. Ten Ten ft. Mo'Hits All Stars Wande Coal 3:49
  6. Bumper To Bumper Wande Coal 3:46
  7. Been Long You Saw Me Wande Coal 3:31
  8. Rotate Wande Coal 3:45
  9. The Kick ft. Don Jazzy Wande Coal 4:01
  10. Go Low Wande Coal 3:21
  11. Amorawa Wande Coal 4:05
  12. Ashimapeyin Wande Coal 3:49
  13. Baby Hello Wande Coal 3:30
  14. Aye Dun ft. Skuki Wande Coal 3:48
  15. Superwoman Wande Coal 4:56
  16. Iskaba Wande Coal x DJ Tunez 3:45

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija