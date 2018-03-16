“I had lost several other pregnancies…I didn’t think I could survive another loss” – Millen Magese on dealing with Endometriosis & the Miracle of her Son

Tanzanian supermodel Millen Magese is the cover star for the March/April issue of Genevieve magazine and in this issue, she opens up like never before on dealing with endometriosis, surviving IVF and the miracle of the birth of her son, Prince Kairo.

On her journey to being a mum: Oh my God! What a feeling! I can’t even begin to describe the feeling. IVF is really a very long journey requiring faith, patience and a lot of support! How do I capture the ups and downs, the injections, the wait and the expenses? IVF is very costly and that’s very unfair to many women whose only option is IVF but can’t afford the treatment. We waited for a long time for the egg retrieval and then the transfer. After that, my partner and I had to wait 10 more days to become pregnant.

On being pregnant of her son: The pressure was high; I was afraid because before this time I had lost several other pregnancies. I didn’t think I could survive another loss. I prayed and prayed and avoided stressful situations and tried to stay positive. When on Day 10 I took a pregnancy test and found I was pregnant I was over joyed. I couldn’t believe it. I cried! But unlike at other times, theses were tears of joy! I felt like telling the world but I had to restrain myself. I didn’t want to announce it because I had lost too many pregnancies already. I kept it a secret until a week after my son was born. I only released my maternity shoot after my son was born. I can’t describe the feeling that moment I held my son in my hands.

On dealing with endometriosis: There’s only one word to describe it! NIGHTMARE! You hardly have a life. You can’t plan anything because of the pain that never goes away. You saw how broken I was during a video call with you in the course of this cover and interview. I had had a long day of photo shoot and I needed to send you answers for the cover interview to meet the deadline. The week had also been very challenging and stressful. I couldn’t deal with it all and I just broke down and cried.

Credits:

Photographer: Oye Diran | @oye_diran

MUA: Seven Hudson | @sevenknows

Stylist: Rosemary Kokuhilwa | @rosemary

Dress by Fashion Designer: Esé Azénabor | @eseazenabor

Prince Kairo’s Outfit: Dolapo Odusoga | @dollyskeppings