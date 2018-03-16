Falz to Play Lead Role in New Hollywood Drama Series 🎬

Nigerian rapper and actor Falz aka FalzTheBahdGuy is living his best life now and is ready to take Hollywood!

The rapper, who won an AMVCA back in 2016 for his role in Jenifa’s Diary, has just signed a multi-season deal with BLK Prime, a Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) service available worldwide, to play the lead role in an original drama series “Church”

The award winning actor shared the exciting news on his Instagram page.

See his post below:

