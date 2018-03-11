BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

I think Teddy A is the sexiest Male in the House – #BBNaija’s Ahneeka | WATCH

11.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

Newly evicted Big Brother Naija Double Wahala housemate Ahneeka answers questions on Quiz Me with DStv, where she chats predictions for the winner, the sexiest male housemate and so much more.

Watch the video below:

1 Comments on I think Teddy A is the sexiest Male in the House – #BBNaija’s Ahneeka | WATCH
  • Ms B March 11, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    We know ma…that’s why you had the attitude 😏😏

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija