Maybe I’d have been involved in Herdsmen/Farmers clash if I hadn’t gone to School – Buhari

While delivering a speech at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, on Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari emphasized the importance of education, using himself as an example.
According to Punch, Buhari, who is on a 2-day working visit to the state said to the crowd in Hausa, “Make every effort to put your children in school, plead with them to be patient and read hard. In this generation, you cannot make it except you are educated.”
The president added:
Now, look at the farmers/herdsmen’s clashes in the northern part of this country. I have been telling people that if I had not gone to school, I would not have gone into the military and where I come from since my cows are finished; maybe, I would have been involved in this fight.
But because I went to school, I got a job to do and because of that, desertification is everywhere, there is no bush we will go to and cut down trees and destroy farms and the rainy season is not promising. Because of that, education is the guarantee.
You should strive hard and be educated, get the education that will benefit you and the society, it is not compulsory that government will give you what to do.
So Mr President for you mind you think we don’t know you’re the leader of these herdsmen
No mind am. You know the level of idiocy we assign others is a reflection of what we are familiar with.
Using idea to form going to school. Mtcheew
Look at this stupid man. You think we Dont know you lead them?
Here’s Nigeria’s president stylishly making excuses for the herdsmen who perpetuate violence and leave scores dead in their brutal massacre each week.
There’s desertification, so what? so he too would have joined them to run down farming communites except that he’s got a job to do.
He said “desertification is everywhere, there is no bush we will go and cut down trees and destroy farms…” he carefully avoided including adding “We will destroy farms and KILL THEIR OWNERS”
please by all means lets vote this man out next year.
Making another excuse for ”his ” people.
Just like when he said people in benue ppl should ”accomodate” the herdsmen.
Is this man plainly dull or he’s pretending to be.
Foolish man, which educations did acquire, the only thing you acquired in skool was wickedness and foolishness.
We all know he didn’t go to school, that means he…….
Is…
Involved ?
President Buhari not raising a state of emergency over all the tribal killings leave me wondering, what is really going on. It stated with Boko Haram from Kano, Borno Jos, Maiduguri and now focus is on Benue with the Herdsmen with guns, when will this stop?
Buhari administration’s nonchalant attitude gives me the impression this is all planned and it is only insiders that know the truth.
Depopulation Tribal cleansing of the masses – Assad of Africa
this is not an “only insiders that know the truth” thing, you should read West African history.
Fulanis were/are a group of bandits, thieves and j:ihadists that waged war against other ethnic nations trained by the Arabs in order to kill, enslave and take over lands of other ethnicities.
They were also used by the E:uropeans to burn houses, kill and take over lands which is the same thing they do till date…
Unfortunately for Southern Nigerians, After the b:rits had signed “security agreements” with the Yorubas in order to stop the british and fulani war against the Yorubas.. the br:itish created an institution for the j:ihadi fulanis which is today called N:igerian P:olice F:orce..
In summary,
this k:illings are not new, they’ve been happening for over 200 years…
His speech here is a clear indication that he’s behind every killings by fulani herdsmen in Nigeria.
“there is no bush WE will go to …”. This man isn’t even making effort to hide his bias.
So when will they get Operation Python dance? When will they be declared terrorists? Why is he not even in Benue state? This country is wonderful. Why will someone come to contest elections when he has nothing to offer? Why is his party still supporting him? Don’t they know he is single handedly spoiling things for them?
He is still not apologising. He is not ever gona take his words back. Chaii!
Instead of condemning and bringing to an end the evil this moron was talking about education.Is that the quality of a good leader?There’s absolutely no security in that jungle called Nigeria.This idiotic moron is comfortable with the barbaric act his kinsmen are perpetuating as if nothing is happening.Totally incompetent to be a leader
I just hate this man more and more, how can a leader be this useless? God what did we do to deserve this kind of torment?? He’s just so clueless!!!
Which school did you attend Baba?E be like say your regime bring bad luck to Nigeria.May God have mercy and heal the land.If it’s true you are the chief financier of Boko Haram and Fulani Herdsmen,,your generation will not go unpunished.