WATCH Nina, Alex, Tobi, Ceec & Miracle discuss #BBNaija #DoubleWahala on TheDelphinatorTV

The 5 finalists in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija Reality Show in an interview with YouTuber TheDelphinator discussed their time in the house, relationships, and their plans, moving forward.
Watch below:
Nina
Alex
Tobi
Ceec
Miracle
30.04.2018 at By BN TV 7 Comments
Nina is a scum?
Wow, Nina talks like an uneducated person,
Not sure when or why we’ve gotten to the point where having sex on live tv is ok. What makes BBN any different from a porn show then?
…but they were under covers and you didn’t see any private parts! Totally different from porn.
Cee Cee is well spoken; I must give her that.
Nina: 0:59 (FYI, she has thrown Collins inside the Lagoon)
Alex= 9:36
Cee.C = 7:07
Miracle = 17:21
Tobi, miracle and Alex were d most fun to watch. In that order