BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

WATCH Nina, Alex, Tobi, Ceec & Miracle discuss #BBNaija #DoubleWahala on TheDelphinatorTV

30.04.2018 at By 7 Comments

The 5 finalists in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija Reality Show in an interview with YouTuber TheDelphinator discussed their time in the house, relationships, and their plans, moving forward.

Watch below:

Nina

Alex

Tobi

Ceec

Miracle

7 Comments on WATCH Nina, Alex, Tobi, Ceec & Miracle discuss #BBNaija #DoubleWahala on TheDelphinatorTV
  • HANEE April 30, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Nina is a scum?

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • chichi chi lolo April 30, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Wow, Nina talks like an uneducated person,

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • curious April 30, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Not sure when or why we’ve gotten to the point where having sex on live tv is ok. What makes BBN any different from a porn show then?

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • chichi chi lolo April 30, 2018 at 6:07 pm

      …but they were under covers and you didn’t see any private parts! Totally different from porn.

      Love this! 13
  • Marsala April 30, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Cee Cee is well spoken; I must give her that.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Marsala April 30, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Nina: 0:59 (FYI, she has thrown Collins inside the Lagoon)
    Alex= 9:36
    Cee.C = 7:07
    Miracle = 17:21

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Honey May 1, 2018 at 3:00 am

    Tobi, miracle and Alex were d most fun to watch. In that order

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija