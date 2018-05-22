Jim Iyke is the Dapper New Ambassador for Fashion Brand – Wear It All Men’s Luxury!

Menswear brand Wear It All Men’s Luxury has unveiled its latest celebrity ambassador – Jim Iyke!
The boutique, which retails clothing and footwear, prides itself on representing trendy-savvy men’s style and quality.
For its latest offering modelled by renowned actor Jim Iyke, the brand shows off well-tailored jackets, detailed shirts and rich co-ord sets paired with luxurious accessories including a Ferragamo belt, Gucci bag, Giuseppe Zanotti loafers and Dior sunglasses.
See all the photos below
fake it to make it
let me help him out and at least contribute to comment
Oh how the mighty has falle