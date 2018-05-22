BellaNaija

Jim Iyke is the Dapper New Ambassador for Fashion Brand – Wear It All Men’s Luxury!

Menswear brand Wear It All Men’s Luxury has unveiled its latest celebrity ambassador – Jim Iyke!

The boutique, which retails clothing and footwear, prides itself on representing trendy-savvy men’s style and quality.

For its latest offering modelled by renowned actor Jim Iyke, the brand shows off well-tailored jackets, detailed shirts and rich co-ord sets paired with luxurious accessories including a Ferragamo belt, Gucci bag, Giuseppe Zanotti loafers and Dior sunglasses.

  • Felinda May 23, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    fake it to make it
    let me help him out and at least contribute to comment
    Oh how the mighty has falle

    Love this! 3 Reply
