Lagos Police releases Heartbreaking Statement about Man allegedly Murdered by Wife

A heartbreaking story has just been released by the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police Force, detailing the alleged murder of one Otike Odibi, 50 by his wife Udeme Odibi, 47.
The statement revealed that the deceased was “allegedly killed in his home at Diamond Estate, Sango-Tedo Lagos,” saying that its Ogombo, Ajah division received a distress call on the murder at about 7.30am on Thursday.
The woman tried to commit suicide after allegedly killing her husband but was unsuccessful as neighbours rushed her to the hospital, the statement said.
The statement, signed by Lagos Police PRO SP Chike Oti read in part:
Based on the information, the DPO mobilised a team of detectives to the scene where they found the man lying on the bed in the pool of his own blood, with his stomach ripped open exposing the intestine. As if that was not enough, the killer severed his genital and placed it on his right hand.
However, before the arrival of the Police, Mrs Udeme who had unsuccessfully attempted to commit suicide after allegedly killing her husband, was rushed to the hospital for treatment by neighbours.
Sequel to the above, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, directed Crime Scene Detectives from the homicide section of the SCID Panti Yaba and Forensic experts to the scene to aid in the investigation.
Eye witness account revealed that the couple both whom are lawyers, were married three years ago after the deceased divorced his first wife. The deceased first marriage produced a daughter currently schooling in the UK. However the current marriage is said to be without a child.
Further information from a neighbour, revealed that the deceased called him on phone in the night before he was murdered, complaining that the wife was threatening to kill him with a knife. The said neighbour however warned him to be careful. The deceased also called his mother and his younger sister complaining of threat to his life that fateful night.
As we take special care of our physical health, we should also remember that our mental health is equally important. You can contact Mentally Aware Nigeria if you need a listening ear as well as professional help.
Website: www.mentallyaware.org
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +2348060101157
Similarly, domestic violence is a common enemy in our society and we must join hands to fight it. You can contact the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) on their website (www.dsvrtlagos.com) to report any case of domestic violence.
Phone Numbers: 112 , 08056268573 , 07080601080 , 08085754226 , 07032165181, 08137960048.
You can also contact Project Alert on Violence Against Women via:
Website: www.projectalertnig.org
Phone Number: 234-1-8209387; 08052004698; 08180091072
Email: [email protected]
Photo Credit: Dreamstime
Chai!!!!
I remember Udeme from my days in Cardiff Uni!!! She never really had friends and was doing big girl… I am kinda not surprised, there was always something unnerving about her. May he RIP!!
Oh God no. I went to Cardiff as well. Udeme is my friend. We spoke last week. I sent her a msg yesterday when I saw her nice dp. Asked if it was her husband. Oh God. She told me two weeks ago they were considering divorce because of his porn addiction. Oh my God. Same picture I commented on her dp is the one I saw online. No wonder message didn’t deliver.
@ Annie,
A person that would tell ‘a friend’ about the spouse’s porn addition has serious issues.
@Olu: I’m curious, what is there to hide about porn addiction? So when exactly is it okay to tell a friend the reason for a proposed divorce? Is it only porn addiction that should be kept secret or even the divorce itself? Maybe you should write a manual telling us what spouses are allowed to say to friends and family about THIER marital experiences. Everything, “don’t talk”, “keep it secret”, “don’t let a third party in on your marital problems” etc… That’s how couples will be suffering in silence until they explode and do the unthinkable.
Next time, cheat with sense.
How about you talk with sense next time.
Which stupid advice did you just give? Based on more details online, infidelity was on the part of the woman.
How about you talk with sense next time.
Lol please don’t come for me o. I’m just giving advice.
So was I.
Can Rage not be controlled truly? Why would you do something that will send you to Jail because someone did you wrong?
I broke up with a girl who when we had a fight will wait till like 2am and drink soap and some other crazy concoctions in my house. First time I was like maybe it’s accident but the second time mehnnn I had to fly. I will never understand how someone don’t cherish life. How can you not cherish LIFE!
Not Jail… death too! She wanted to take her life abi? the court should grant her wish and if she must be jailed it must be in total isolation. I wont be surprised if she is one of those “fiery feminist”
So gruesome and horrible. If he had stayed with his first wife, he may have been alive today, rather than this monster that cut his life short.
See how insensitive you all sound. If the reverse was the case, you’ll be baying for blood with inane phrases like “men are scum”. I hate to generalise but I have to say that most of the ladies in this generation are carrying so much man hatred in their hearts it’s so unfortunate. I hope one day y’all will grow some sense and see that all men are not the enemy. RIP to the dead. No one deserves to die this way male or female
But it’s you men who breed such intense hatred in women. With your dirty, conniving, wicked, cheating, hound dog, stinking, evil ways. If you only know the kind of anger is growing in the hearts of women suppressed by a society that treats her even less than inferior. Keep on treating that woman in a way you would never tolerate being treated, one day you might wake up with your penis in your mouth.
Why didn’t she just walk away?
I actually succeeded in liking your comment at least 5 times.
I hope all those people who were making racist comments in the case of that Dutch man that killed his Nigerian wife can see now that it’s not by oyibo, and that domestic homicide is not an oyibo specific crime.
There’s good and bad across genders and in all races
It’s just that in this part of the world, a lot of cases such as this are grossly under reported or not reported at all even.
I hope she pays the price for this.
iHeart, still doesn’t change the reality that most of the Oyibo men working in Nigeria are usually less than the cream of the crop back home, and because they tend to attract a class of especially-thirsty Naija females, the racial element is ever-present.
“‘You can also contact Project Alert on Violence Against Women via:” — Do they cater to violence against men and if they don’t why not put an appropriate organisation for both men and women.
Lol, maybe it was auto generated.
Many are mad few are roaming. I mean it takes a lot to slit open a mans stomach with his intestines out, cut of his manhood and then place it in his hand. Ah! Honestly, we need to pay attention to those closest to us, the kinda things they blurt out even if it is unknowingly, everyone is fighting a battle and needs someone to talk to. Very sad. RIP Sir. Ex wife will now be like karma. Hmmmm.
A victim of a cultural society that frowns at sexual liberation for women, repression of mental illness, drunk on a cool aid of cultural and pseudo religious arrogance. In her cultural enslaved, crazy mind she probably felt excessive masturbation cannot be an illness but deminic or evil.
” Project Alert on Violence Against Women”
so what of the one for men? abi violence against men is not possible? so there is no number for men to call when they are being attacked by their crazy wives/girlfriend.
nigerian men u people are in trouble oh. continue following women to be shouting feminism up and down. u clearly don’t know the true agenda of feminists.
he was addicted to porn, so what? which guy is not addicted to porn?
so because he was addicted to porn u had to slice open his stomach and u didn’t stop there, u cut off his genitals too.
nigerian women are violence. that the plain truth. nigerian women are more violent than men.
nigerian men fight their wives but they dont fight with the intention of killing unlike nigerian women who fight their husbands with the intention to kill.
Bruno this is a fight against violence. Violence is not gender centric.
I believe She must have numbed him to sleep with sedatives before carrying out the gruesome act because no man will lie on the bed and not feel the pain of the knife slicing in without defending himself somehow. I really pity the lady, no matter what, violence is never the answer, and to you out there contemplating such, please seek help, call the above listed helplines for counselling, domestic violence is becoming endemic in our society, something drastic needs to be done asap
You pity the lady???????
What of the man that was butchered and daughter or extended family???
You won’t see the daughters of chimamnda here.
They are probably having an orgasm and saying go girl somewhere and saying serve him right.
Agree with bruno..I just dey pity any man that follows those hypocritcal banshes to shout feminism.
” Project Alert on Violence Against Women”
Talk about insensitivity ..a man was killed in a gruesome way possible and this ridiculous feminist and man-hating site is making it all about women as usual.
I have always said that black women are more violent than black men.
The only reason they shout “domestic violence ” is that they are just pissed that men are stronger and not weak like the thousands of housemaids and stepchildren they abuse and brutalize on daily basis.
It is time female violence is taking seriously and society should stop seeing women as victims bcos they are not.
They are actually the cause and the main perpetrators.
To be honest, Chimamanda doesn’t teach violence but female empowerment albeit sometimes missplaced but not violence.
I love this analysis John. Black women who brutalize their step children and maids. GOD help us.
The empowerment of women falls fully in line with Satan’s agenda. Men all over the World are been belittled by women, marriages falling apart, men are made out as the ones having affairs, but the truth is its the women
The severity of the crime shows that she’s not all together upstairs and the guy should have run for his life a long time ago. Too bad.
this is terrible ..like i say to men and women alike “walk away” if its not working like Toke did or openly seek help for your rage …. if indeed he had a porn addiction does that mean he should die??? ..although few blogs gave the reason as that she was trying to compel him to change ownership of property deeds ..whichever it is “walk away” …
I hope she faces the full wrath of the law. Murderer.
I’m still hoping to see the Nigerian society promote happiness before marriage, just maybe people will begin to make sane decisions. An unhappy person can’t even make a good partner,
May the man’s soul rest in peace and and as for the murderer, you will not only face justice on earth, you will answer to God.
I went to school with this lady… Damn…u never know…
She could stab him several times, cut off his genitals and place it in his hands but she couldn’t successfully stab herself enough to die. That woman had no plans to die, as far as I’m concerned. She just wanted to do something that may generate pity and make her out to be a mental case. If only we had experts for such here, they would probably determine how she stabbed herself to avoid fatal injuries…. i am so mad right now. This crime was just such a heinous one …I hope they treat her as she deserves and the dead husband gets the justice he deserves…..his family too. RIP sir…. no matter what he supposedly did, no one deserves to die like this. She is a wicked soul … BTW, I am going to start looking at Cardiff graduates with side eye now …just kidding
If the guy knew his life was in danger, why didn’t he run? No one has heard her own side anyway. There is more to this story.
People have mind. What a pity. She must have been really enraged. She should have left the marriage than killing the man. Too bad.
Married for just 3 years and she had the mind to carve him up like he was some Easter turkey? Makes me wonder if she ever really did love him. I suppose all her previous boyfriends/partners will be in Church this Sunday for Thanksgiving.
I am divorced, after over 20 years of marriage. The Wife and I grew apart over the years, I guess. Violence just isn’t my thing and I’m not given to absorbing spousal verbal assaults, So I let her know I was leaving when it was no longer working and we both were unhappy, I hope she’s happy in her new life without me. If we had stayed, it would no doubt have turned to hating and loathing. Perhaps couples need to know when a relationship isn’t working anymore, and do the needful. Really doesn’t need to be this way.
A man is dead and you are all up there commenting on gender wars when the real war is to put an end to domestic violence. It is not who did what or not…
May God heal the souls of his daughter and family….
Curb your anger Will on property on porn will be forgotten in a flash, but the memories will take time to heal……….. NOT WORTH FOR ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD
Life without Christ is full of crisis. His grace helps a lot when domestic issues arise. It is a sort of control that help us have a rethink when seriously angered.
Muted response from the feminists here, if its the reverse- we’d see different shades of vituperation. Also insensitive of BellaNaija to put a mental case ad after this post- this is pure wickedness on the part of the woman and nothing mental.