Governor Okorocha gifts #BBNaija’s Miracle & Nina N2m each

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has gifted Big Brother Naija winner Miracle and finalist Nina N2 million each, The Nation reports.
The governor hosted the two housemates who are both indigenes of the state.
Also present at the event were housemates Teddy A and BamBam.
Okorocha also gifted Miracle a piece of land in any part of the state he desires. He said:
We are gathered here to welcome our son who has made us proud. Miracle is our son who went to South Africa for the Big Brother Naija Show. He spoke well of his State and was a good ambassador of his State. For this, we thought, it is proper that we receive him
Usually, our State does not engage in receiving people for outings they have made, unless we consider such an outing one that has positive bearing to the image of the State. One thing outstanding is that these two great participants, Miracle and Nina spoke highly of Imo State. They stood tall and proud of their State, in South Africa. This is the reason for the honour and to say welcome back home.
Miracle, speaking at the event, spoke about Okorocha’s free education program. He said:
I am excited about our governor because of his educational strides, especially his free education in Imo State. This is a great gift to humanity.
See photos from the event below:
Photo Credit: The Nation
This is a national embarrassment
Workers salaries are not paid. I will not be caught dead collecting such money even if it’s from his personal pocket.
Well this is our youth(Teddy and Bambam) in Nigeria.. cannot protest and have no conscience. You collect money for what exactly did they achieve… just Incase I’m being emotional today and not reasoning
Does an appearance on BBM now have affiliations with government because people that come off the show seem to be getting illicit accolades year on end
Yes I’m angry!!! We are being used by these politicians. Okorocha knows that BBN will be trending for a while after the show so why not use some of the participants to keep his name in our mouths??
I hate what is going on in my country. Our priorities are MESSED UP! A whole governor decides to honour someone for appearing on big brother????? A show that is trashy in its entirety
Pls check what other nations are doing. Even a school principal talk less of a governor will never offer such a gift to a participation and people with conscience will gather for pictures????
Am I the only mad one here they think this is soo wrong!!! This are things that distract us from greatness
Okorocha should be shames for such gestures. Madness
Anurfia!!!!. this man owes salaries, he has not paid pensioner yet he is using imo money for bonanza… Dont know who is worse Kogi governor or this one… Idiot!!
@Tony… **Anuofia** Igbo word.
which way Nigeria? This Governor, amongst other ill conceived misdeeds and missteps, owes salaries. But he is here hosting four ex housemates, partying with them and doling out millions. When will this circus called a country have a turnaround? When we will start truly holding public servants accountable? In year 3000?
Statues loading!! Clown arse governor
For what exactly? I weep for Nigeria. These are the people that our people will vote in government again and again. Rubbing our future and spending it on liars, cheats and conniving people by way of contesting a show when hardworking people are all over and can’t get a chance or break. Unreal
love alex and tobi
And this is why we will never move forward. If we don’t find our conscience and stand for what is right, things like this will continue. Imagine is this boy had declined the money on principle….now he’s singing praises of the governor just cos of money. We Wat change but will do nothing to bring it about. Only when we condemn or refuse to be part of such even if it means denying ourselves will we have any horror chAnce to be free. It must star from us …one by one
Nigeria Nigeria, only in Nigeria this can ever happen. Na wa o.God help this country.
Dashing N2m to someone who won almost N45m in prizes while owing salaries…
Sir, you need to do better
So are we going to continue like this being online voltrons, do you have your pvc?have you joined kowa party? my friends i was at the pvc centre yesterday at banana island my dear all una posh people were just driving by in your fancy cars and all whilst all the workers and bricklayers and security guards,okada riders were queueing to get registered. Guess who this yoir so called anuofia use when its time for election certainly not the dstv and online constituents.
Never have i seen a governor so clueless, foolish, shameless and completely ignorant of his responsibilities in my entire life. What value does BBNaija add to Imo state, that he had to spend state resources entertaining the contestants. This is so sad that one is forced to ask God, how did we go wrong as a nation? Smh
I think media houses should stop reporting such idiocies that way the people we might just have a reorientation of the mind.
Shameless Governor. You can’t even pay workers full salaries only 60 percent. You’re owing pensioners and they are dying daily, but you have 8 million to give to people that contributed nothing to the state. Oh my God, why are you silent? Do something.