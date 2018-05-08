“If the Met Gala was Islam or Jewish-themed, all hell would break loose” – Piers Morgan

British journalist Piers Morgan in his latest column for DailyMail wrote about the 2018 Met Gala that took place on Monday, May 7th night, and he has some tough words for the organisers, the Vatican, and the celebrities who were dressed in various catholic regalia.
The event had the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” and celebrities in attendance, dressed according to the theme. Check out the red carpet photos HERE.
Morgan is arguing that “if the Met Gala was Islam or Jewish-themed, all hell would break loose,” saying “why was it OK for a bunch of flesh-flashing celebrities to disrespect MY religion?”
In the column, Morgan, who started by saying future Met Gala editions will have Jewish and Islamic themes, added that “just by suggesting it, I’m sure I will be subjecting myself to immediate anger from many Muslims and Jews.”
“Yet apparently it’s absolutely fine to have a ‘Catholic’ theme, as we saw at last night’s Met Gala. Christianity, it would seem, is fair game for a mocking fashion parade,” Morgan continued.
Morgan said that although he’s not “the most devout (Catholic) you’ll ever meet,” he was brought up a Catholic still considers himself one.
“I know many people don’t believe in any God or religion, let alone Catholicism, and I respect that. All I ask in return is for my beliefs not to be rudely disrespected. Just as I always respect other religions even if I don’t believe in what they represent.
To me, this year’s Met Gala crossed a line and was openly, brazenly disrespectful.
By doing so, it confirmed itself as an organisation of rank double standards, because everyone knows they’d have never dared do it to Islam or Judaism.
Apparently – staggeringly – the Vatican gave permission for the Gala to be ‘Catholic-themed’ because it has already provided a variety of clothes and other items for an accompanying exhibition at the Met.
To which my response is: what the hell was the Vatican thinking?” Morgan said.
In conclusion, Morgan said the organisers of the MET Gala “would never even consider an Islamic or Jewish theme for its big night” because “they’d be closed down within hours of it finishing” if they did.
“They chose Catholicism, and Christianity, because they calculated that we wouldn’t mind as much. Well, I do mind. And I think a lot of other Catholics and Christians will mind, too,” he added.
To the celebrities who attended the event, Morgan said they “need to ask themselves one question: ‘Would I have gone dressed as a Muslim or a Jew if I were not Muslim or Jewish?'”
“If the obvious answer is ‘No, of course not’ then they should all be ashamed of themselves,” Morgan concluded.
BellaNaijarians, we’ll like to hear your thoughts on this issue.
Read his full article on DailyMail HERE.
You know what I was getting excited yesterday about the outfits then my friends was like you know it’s blasphemey right?
Then I said some of the outfits yes like rih and Jared Leto and cardi B
the others payed homage to catholic art and knights and heroes.
I agree 100%….
U are very correct sir may God almighty bless u in Jesus name Amen…
I am Catholic and I don’t mind.
But I acknowledge Morgan’s argument that hell would have broken loose had the theme being Islamic, don’t know about Jewish though.
But that’s okay, there’s no competition for intolerance and violence…
BN, why are you withholding my comment? You asked for our views and now you are censoring them unnecessarily smh.
You will soon make people tired of commenting on your posts.
Even the mere thought of commenting about an Islamic or Jewish theme as an anonymous commentator is scary before some people would come and chant aluakbar and call for a fatwa on our head.
That said, at least as Christians, we don’t have an urge to defend and fight for our God, he can fight for Himself. Though sometimes I dont know if its a good thing or a bad thing.
Very true…by now blood would have spill especially with the riri’s outfit. Some christains also find it distasteful forgetting there is art and history in christainity
While I am not a fan of Piers Morgan and neither a Catholic, as a Christian I am appalled and sickened by the whole theme. I believe it is blasphemous, and may God have mercy on their souls!! They dare not try this with Islam, as they know the consequences would be dire!
I am trying extremely hard (and probably failing) to respect everyone’s personal faith, but really?! Like seriously?!!
For starters, art has always been intrinsic to most ancient religions. And while I personally thought most of the costumes on display (they weren’t really clothes) were obscenely (even tastelessly) garish, it had nothing to do with “religion” or whatever.
I hear you. Try organizing or attending a costume party in the attire of those religions he mentioned and see what happens. 🤗
My dear Realist, it has everything to do with religion! it was ancient art, some people have chosen them as icons of their faith; even the theme says Catholic imaginations; that’s all shades of not right
@therealist I just tire o
The Catholic Church didn’t entirely control art during the Renaissance now … Some of the symbols ‘victimised’ catholics are saying were desecrated by the metgala were adopted during renaissance period from the artists … Did Jesus leave us any symbols? ? Lol why are catholics getting mad like their doctrines were altered ??
It was just a theme pls lol Besides they wrote the Vatican about it before they set out
This was an exhibition of art! Shikena!
Nothing was blasphemous or denigrating
Everybody being unnecessarily touchy lol
Blasphemy Ke? You want to fight for God abi protect His rep? He doesn’t need us to fight for Him through violence or hate.The Christian God has 2 commands: love God and love your neighbour and really the only way to love God is to love people. Piers Morgan is paying lip service to a religion he doesn’t even practise.The Vatican isn’t offended.
Btw Christ is not violent and His followers should not be as well.
God is not violent? These are the LIES we tell ourselves …the Bible says otherwise.
NAHUM 1: 2-6 says:
“The Lord is a jealous and avenging God; the Lord is avenging and wrathful; the Lord takes vengeance on his adversaries and keeps wrath for his enemies. The Lord is slow to anger and great in power, and the Lord will by no means clear the guilty. His way is in whirlwind and storm, and the clouds are the dust of his feet. He rebukes the sea and makes it dry; he dries up all the rivers; Bashan and Carmel wither; the bloom of Lebanon withers. The mountains quake before him; the hills melt; the earth heaves before him, the world and all who dwell in it. Who can stand before his indignation? Who can endure the heat of his anger? His wrath is poured out like fire, and the rocks are broken into pieces by him.”
Who can survive the WRATH OF GOD?????
Lets not lie to unbelievers and sell them this “non-violent” God who loves everybody no matter what they do.
The TRUTH is that GOD IS PATIENT…EXTREMELY PATIENT. And if they are WISE they wouldn’t tarry… Like Paul said,.”Should we continue to sin that grace should abound? GOD FORBID”
p.s: WE are not to be violent..because ROMANS 12:19 says:
“Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord.
Reading is essential. Cocoa please read what Sakura said again before retracting your diatribe. ~Christ is not violent” na im dem talk. Oya. Over to you!
MOHAMMED,
I read correctly. Sakura said ” Christ is not violent” . I disagreed and backed my view up with scripture.
It was important for me to disprove this common assumption because many go on sinning thinking “GOD LOVES ME NO MATTER WHAT”
There are only 2 sides in this life. FOR GOD or AGAINST GOD. No one gets the luxury of neutral. And scripture is very clear that the wrath of God is very real
If you disagaree that’s fine. I will not be retracting my statement though. Thanks.
He is right. However, I like how tolerant we are, how we know the fighter of our battles is God, but Christians, Catholics should not encourage such by being part of the problem.
We need to be more worried about the DIVISION within the body of Christ….how there are so many DIFFERENT DOCTRINES contrary to the Bible.
Funny how Catholicism is being referred to as a whole other religion and not just Christianity.
Children of God….WAKE UP!!! The world is the world…we already know they are LOST and CLUELESS and we pray for their rebirth in Christ. But we who are saved and should know better have NO EXCUSE.
“…the MET Gala “would never even consider an Islamic or Jewish theme for its big night” because “they’d be closed down within hours of it finishing” if they did.
No sir, please be real and change that to “they’d be bombed to smithereens within hours of it being announced that the theme is **of that other faith**”
Fear will not gree me type the name of the religion abeg. Before they locate my IP address
The materialism of the Catholic Church or any church that thrives on materialism is befitting of the Hollywood red carpet. You hold these items sacred but does God hold them sacred? Piers claims he’s not even a devout Christian, but that doesn’t bother him but rather is offended about items of his religion being used in Hollywood. If you understand “… what goes out of the mouth comes from the heart. And that’s what contaminates a person in God’s sight. Out of the heart come evil thoughts, murders, adultery, sexual sins, thefts, false testimonies, and insults. These contaminate a person in God’s sight
Matthew 15:18-20, you will not be offended over a pope costume being used on a red carpet. You will understand that the weightier matters of Christianity is that your heart is right with God and you have a personal relationship with him. Piers didn’t write an article on repentance of Hollywood souls but is more concerned about the vanity of the church displayed where it absolutely belongs which is the red carpet. He could have used his medium to educate Hollywood on the emphasis of the cross and proclaim Jesus Christ as Lord. I doubt he has the effrontery to do that.
Omg!! THANK YOU!!!!! THIS IS WHAT I CAME BACK TO ADD…thank God i read yours before dropping a 3rd comment looool!
Some think its BLASPHEMY to wear the POPE’S costume (the Pope is not God). And an elegant robe and hat does not a man of God make.
People are just out here calling themselves Christians because they were baptized at birth or attend some kind of Sunday mass….THEIR HEARTS ARE FAR FROM GOD…but they feel entitled to be UPSET on His behalf. sigh
You’re right. God doesn’t care about the pope’s ROBE…He cares about his HEART and if his teachings are BIBLICAL.
FOCUS ON THE RACE PEOPLE. CHECK YOUR HEARTS. TALK TO GOD. SEEK REPENTANCE. His mercies are new EVERY morning :).
Its so sweet to be saved. To look back and to see how God snatched me out of the world. I just want to publicly say Father I AM GRATEFUL. THANK YOU ABBA. Not too long ago i was LOST!!! YOU FOUND ME, YOU WAITED!
Don’t get things twisted. God values artifacts that relate to chrsitianity and the bible is littered with several examples. He gave Moses EXTREMELY VIVID descriptions of how he wanted the tabernacle to be built. He gave details up until the materials that the cloaks of the high priests were to be made out of. Are you gonna say God is materialistic? He even struck down priests who tried to secure the Ark of the Convenant when it was slipping.
He asked Moses to make a bronze snake to heal the people of Israel. God values the things that are related to his name, and he considers it sacrilegious to defy them.
Don’t be decieved, faith alone is not going to save anyone. It’s not even scriptural. The book of James says “You have faith, I have works. But i will show you my faith BY my works.” So if your heart is truly clean, your actions will show it.
The bible being ‘littered’ with symbolism does NOT translate to God loving artifacts. The symbols in the old testament are there to lead up to the coming of Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ fulfilled the scriptures. There is no more need for an ‘Ark of covenant’ or staff of Moses which were stolen and their whereabouts still remain sketchy. Even, in the old testament, it is clear that you don’t place reverence on items made by humans. “You shall not make for yourself an image in the form of anything in heaven above or on the earth beneath or in the waters below. Exodus 20:4. It is a great tendency of man to idolize these items. And if indeed you know your bible, you will determine NOT to place any value on any so called Christian artifact made by humans. The Christian God does NOT value ‘artifacts’ made by human hands. God does not even dwell in your temples or churches any more.
acts 7: 48. However, the Most High does not live in houses made by human hands. As the prophet says: 49“ ‘Heaven is my throne, and the earth is my footstool. What kind of house will you build for me? says the Lord.
Or where will my resting place be? 50Has not my hand made all these things?
Is it now Christian artifacts or someone wearing a Pope costume God place value on?
Nowhere did I allude that faith and works are mutually exclusive. If you have a relationship with God, won’t he teach you how to work with him? It is the absence of a relationship, that leads to the lack of good works. Don’t get it twisted, Again, God does NOT value human artifacts.
@Engoz so if someone tore out a page of your bible and used it to roll their marijuana to smoke, it’s not disrespectful ? You won’t be offended?
Why should I be? I have my Bible on my phone, lol.
Let me say it.
Catholicics are too into symbolism and. Artifacts and people it’s now turn into idolatry.
The only symbol that matters is the cross and the mark of the beast. Any other is man made.
The world and it’s double standards. It was very rude and disrespectful for the Met Gala organisers to have a “religious themed showed” knowing well that the subject of religion is quite a sensitive one. The world would have been on fire if Islam or Judaism was the theme. Well, it didn’t come as a surprise knowing well that Christianity has always been the religion the world has mocked for ages. The world will always fight and try to rubbish what they do not understand. Lord, have mercy on this people.