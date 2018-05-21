Want real Change? Get your PVC!

There are just 27o days away to the 2019 general elections. Have you registered to vote? Have you gotten your PVC?
As long as you’re over the age of 18, you’re legally allowed to vote.
Your vote is your voice. It is the only way to ensure whoever you want representing you does represent you. From your councillors to the president.
It is normal for us to focus only on the big one: Governorship and Presidential elections. But the others are also very important.
It is the legislative who is saddled with making the laws. Your senators and your house of representatives members. They are the ones who represent your community. It is important you choose them wisely.
And how else to choose but to vote?
Whatever state you’re in, you can find a registration centre close to you HERE. There are INEC offices in all local government areas in the country and INEC says the exercise is all year round. They are open Mondays to Fridays (excluding public holidays) from 9AM to 3PM.
You go to the registration centre with a document that can prove your identity and your age. Your National Identity Card is fine, permanent or temporary. There’s also your government issued Birth Certificate, or your Driver’s License, even your National Passport.
Remember to register at the centre nearest to your home, so it’s easy for you to vote during Election Day.
You can also transfer from one polling unit to another during this registration exercise.
INEC says:
Temporary Voters Card (TVCs) will be issued to registrants at the point of registration, while the PVCs of those registered in Quarter 1 (Q1) should be ready for collection in Quarter 3 (Q3), and Quarter 2 (Q2) will be ready in Quarter 4 (Q4) etc.
The last week of each quarter will be for display, hearing the Claims and Objections and housekeeping (Data backup, Consolidation, Reporting etc).
Register to get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) today. Please.
Register to get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) today. Please.
Yes… It starts from here, at least if we can’t be allowed to defend ourselves, we can change the narrative by changing our leaders to those that will protect us better, that is one of the basic reasons they took the oath of office in the first place.
Just Imagine the narrative below.
KILLINGS IN NIGERIA WITHOUT PROTEST
Odi massacre
20 November 1999, Odi, Bayelsa State
Nigerian military attacked the village of Odi, as part of the Conflict in the Niger Delta.
Death toll: over 3000 people killed
2000 Kaduna riots
21 February-23 May 2000, Kaduna
Death toll: over 5000 people killed
2001 Jos riots
7–17 September 2001, Jos
Death toll: over 5000 people killed
Miss World riots
November 22, 2002, Kaduna
Death toll: over 200 people killed
Inter-religious riots that started on 22 November in Kaduna, along with many houses of worship being burned by religious zealots. Cause: article in Thisday about the
2002 Miss World beauty contest (to be held in Abuja), in which Muslims took offence.
Yelwa massacre
February–May 2004. Yelwa, Shendam and Kano
Religiously motivated killings between Christians and Muslims.
Death toll: over 200 people killed
Muhammad cartoons crisis
18 February 2006. Maiduguri
Death toll: over 50 people killed
The international crisis reached the Nigerian city of Maiduguri, in which over 50 people were killed and many buildings destroyed or damaged by rioting Muslims,
outraged because of cartoons about Muhammad in the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten.
2008 Jos riots
28–29 November 2008 Jos
Religious riots between Christians and Muslims over the result of a local election.
Death toll: over 50 people killed.
2008 Ogaminana massacre
26 February 2008. Ogaminana, Kogi State
over 50 killed
Police descended on Ogaminana at 8.30 pm on February 26, killing and brutalizing mostly elderly men,
2009 Boko Haram Uprising
July 2009. Maiduguri, Bauchi, Potiskum, Wudil
Death toll: over 1000 people killed
Islamic militants killed over a thousand people between 26 and 29 July; during the violence, Christians were killed for refusing to convert to Islam
2010 Jos massacre
2010 Jos
Religious rioting; victims were mostly Christians killed by Muslims
Death toll: over 30 people killed
2011 Abuja United Nations bombing
26 August 2011 Abuja
Death toll: over 17 people killed and 73 injured;
2011 Damaturu attacks
4 November 2011. Damaturu
Death toll: over 150 people killed
Islamic militants associated with Boko Haram attacked police stations, churches, and banks
December 2011 Nigeria clashes
December 2011 Maiduguri and Damaturu
Death toll: over 78 people killed.
Islamic militants associated with Boko Haram clashed with security forces between 22 and 23 December
December 2011 Nigeria bombings
25 December 2011 .Madalla
Death toll: over 51 people killed and 73 injured
Muslim militants bombed a Catholic church during Christmas mass.
January 5–6, 2012 Nigeria attacks
Mubi, Yola, Gombi, and Maiduguri
Death toll: over 37 people killed and 17 injured
Islamic terrorists attacked churches and Christian businesses; Boko Haram claimed responsibility
January 20, 2012 Nigeria attacks
20 January 2012. Kano
Islamic terrorists attacked churches and Christian businesses; Boko Haram claimed responsibility
Death toll: over 185 people killed and 43 injured
April 2012 Kaduna massacre
8 April 2012 Kaduna
Death toll: over 35 people killed and 23 injured
Islamic terrorists bombed a church on Easter
June 2012 Kaduna church bombings
17 June 2012 Kaduna, Wusasa, and Sabon Gari
Death toll: over 25 people killed and 80 injured;
Islamic terrorists bombed three churches.
Deeper Life Church shooting
7 August 2012 Okene
Death toll: over 19 people killed and 21 injured
Islamic militants attacked a church; the pastor was among the dead
December 2012 shootings in Nigeria
25 December 2012. Maiduguri, Potiskum
Death toll: over 27 people killed and 28 injured
Islamic militants attacked a church on Christmas Day; afterwards the church was set on fire
2013 Baga massacre
19–20 April 2013. Baga, Borno Death toll: over 228 people killed and 29 injured
Identity of the perpetrators remains unclear; some blame the Nigerian military while others blame the Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram
Yobe State school shooting
6 July 2013. Mamudo government secondary school
Death toll: over 42 people killed and 32 injured
Suspected Boko Haram terrorists killed at least 41 children and one teacher
Gujba college massacre
29 September 2013
Gujba Yobe school
Death toll: over 44 people killed and 13 injured
At 1:00 a.m. suspected gunmen from Boko Haram entered the male dormitory in the College of Agriculture in Gujba, Yobe State, Nigeria, killing at least forty-four
students and teachers.
Kawuri massacre
11 January 2014. Konduga Local Government, Borno State
Death toll: over 39 people killed and 24 injured
Attack by Boko Haram
Borno Massacre
11 February 2014. Konduga, Borno State
About 39 people are believed to have been killed in an attack by Islamist militants on a Nigerian town.
Local residents said the attack on Konduga, in the north-east Borno state, lasted several hours, beginning shortly before sundown on Tuesday night with the arrival of
gunmen in 4×4 trucks. A mosque and more than 1,000 homes were razed to the ground, residents said.
Federal Government College Buni Yadi attack
25 February 2014. Federal Government College Buni Yadi, Yobe State
Islamist gunmen killed 59 students at a boarding school in Yobe State.
April 2014 Abuja attacks
14 April 2014 Bus Stand, Abuja, Nigeria
Death toll: over 171 people killed and many injured
Two bombs exploded in a crowded bus station in the outskirts of Abuja, Nigeria.
May 2014 Gamboru attacks
6 May 2014. Gamboru, Borno, Nigeria Death toll: over 300 people killed and 39 injured
Militants attacked at night and set houses ablaze. When people tried to escape, they were shot dead.
Gwoza massacre
2 June 2014. Gwoza, Borno, Nigeria
Death toll: over 300 people killed and 200 injured
Boko Haram attack on Christian villagers
2014 Kano bombing
23 June 2014. Kano, Nigeria Death toll: over 200 people killed and many injured
Dozens of people were killed in a bomb blast at Kano State School of Hygiene. The blast was attributed to militant group Boko Haram by the locals.
2015 Baga massacre
3–7 January 2015. Baga, Borno
At least 100 persons killed, over 2,000 “unaccounted for”
2015 Zaria massacre
12 to 13 December 2015 Zaria, Kaduna State
70-150
Nigerian army open fire on the Shiite minority when they were setting up for a religious function.
WE MUST CHANGE THIS!!!