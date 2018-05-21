Barack & Michelle Obama Sign Deal to Produce Films & Series for Netflix

It’s from the White House to movie making for the Obamas!

Netflix on Monday announced that it has signed a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce TV shows and films for the streaming service.

It had previously been reported that the deal was in the works, although it was never confirmed until now.

Netflix, in their statement, wrote:

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features.

The New York Times reports that Obama has told associates he has no intention to use the new platform to campaign against his successor in the White House.

Speaking about the deal, Barack said:

One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience. That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.

Michelle also had a few words, saying:

Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others. Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.

The Obamas have created a production company, “Higher Ground Productions,” to produce content for the streaming giant.

Netflix’s Chief Content Manager, Ted Sarandos, has said the company is incredibly proud the “highly-recognised public figures” chose Netflix as their home. He said:

Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world’s most respected and highly-recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better. We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities.