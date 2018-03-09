BellaNaija

Michelle & Barack Obama in talks to Produce High-Profile Shows for Netflix

09.03.2018

Obama in talks to Produce High-Profile Shows for Netflix - BellaNaijaFormer United States President Barack Obama is reportedly in talks with Netflix to produce a couple of shows for them, The New York Times reports.

The deal is said to not yet be final, and will have both he and his wife Michelle make shows exclusively for Netflix.

The number and format of the shows have not been decided, it was stated, but they will not be an avenue to respond to Donald Trump and other critics.

One show may have Obama moderate conversations on political topics like immigration, foreign policy, climate change, while another may have Michelle talking nutrition.

It is not yet clear how much Obama will be making from the deal.

9 Comments on Michelle & Barack Obama in talks to Produce High-Profile Shows for Netflix
  • bruno March 9, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    the obamas will do anything for, tufia. obama u better take ur time before u destroy ur legacy.

    I read last year they paid u 1 million dollars to speak at a summit. obama pls u shouldn’t be accepting such large amounts of money for speaking at an event. it doesnt reflect well on ur person.

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • Vera March 9, 2018 at 2:05 pm

      lol,
      Ei
      how???
      Are you serious? How does collecting money earned for honest work done reflect poorly on anyone?
      He’s no longer President, so you mean now man cannot hustle in peace?
      Smh

      Love this! 50
    • Olu March 9, 2018 at 8:18 pm

      America is a capitalist country.
      Bra Obisko and aunty mi Michelina, get all the money you can, while you can!

      Love this! 7
  • mee March 9, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Don’t mind Bruno; always talking rubbish.

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • bruno March 9, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    what do u people know about american politics. obama even tho he is not in any political office, as a former president still has influence in america. when all these billionaires and companies that are paying him huge sums of money for speaking at their events need help or a favour they will call obama

    this is how big companies and rich billionaires buy influence in america politics.

    obama wasn’t even paid 1 million dollars, he was paid a hefty 3 million dollars for speaking at the event. this is so wrong. bernie sanders and Elisabeth warren even criticised him about his speaking fees.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • bruno March 9, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    ” One show may have Obama moderate conversations on political topics like immigration, foreign policy, climate change, while another may have Michelle talking nutrition.”

    barack and Michelle is this what u want to reduce ur self to.obama giving commentary on social topics and michelle talking about food and healthy living. smh.
    its like both of u don’t know u have a legacy to protect. continue disgracing ur selves for money.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • isaid!! March 9, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    i agree with Bruno, money is not evrything….its not very good for what they represent

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Lailatu March 9, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Yeah, it looks like they are trying too hard to stay relevant. Sometimes easy does it.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • *** March 10, 2018 at 10:08 am

    I agree with bruno on this … the nigerian never turns down money … imagine nelson mandela or ghandi accepting money to speak to people … classless!

    Love this! 1 Reply
MENU BellaNaija